NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 top moments: Joey Logano bumps-and-runs to victory 1 hour ago

The NASCAR Cup Series continued Sunday with the Goodyear 400 in South Carolina at Darlington Raceway, with Joey Logano snapping a 40-race winless streak.

It was a wire-to-wire victory of sorts, as Logano entered the day in pole position among a field that included Cup Series leader Chase Elliott and 2021 Goodyear champ Martin Truex Jr.

Here are the top moments thus far from Sunday at the famed racetrack known as "The Lady in Black," where the throwback paint schemes were in full effect.

The King is in the house

Richard Petty waved the green flag as the honorary starter. The Hall of Famer won at Darlington three times in his illustrious career.

Keselowski gets turned around

It's been an up-and-down year for Brad Keselowski, and Sunday was no different. He was sailing along fine until Elliott might have chipped him in the back. Keselowski spun away from the pack before making contact with the inside wall and falling far behind.

Kyle carousel

Kyle Larson was in contention to win the first stage when he spun out while trying to keep pace with Kyle Busch.

One stage down

Busch led for much of the way, but not by much. Logano took the lead in lap 80, while Ross Chastain soon moved into second.

Logano claimed his first stage win of the season and also his first at Darlington. He was followed by Chastain, Christopher Bell and Busch.

Larson, out

The rough day continued for Larson, whose car was lacking power and ultimately wasn't fit to continue. The superstar bowed out midway through Stage 2.

Bad Brad

Keselowski slammed into the outside wall again. This time, he collided with Busch and the damage ended the day for both racers.

Chastain leads the chase

After finishing narrowly behind Logano in the first stage, Chastain takes the second one.

Fire alert

The flames on top of B.J. McLeod's car are beautiful. The ones below them? Not so much.

Alex Bowman can relate.

From first to worst

Chastain raced as good as anyone for two stages. His bid for the win was cut short in the third stage. While battling for the lead, he bumped into Denny Hamlin and lost control of his car. Count Chastain among those who didn't finish.

Bumper cars

With less than 30 laps remaining, Truex's spinout led to a nine-car crash.

Logano gets the last laugh

As several of his peers were unable to finish, Logano wasn't content with just competing. With only a few laps remaining, Logano chased down William Byron and bumped him in the back before zipping past the young racer. That gave Logano another stage win and his first Cup Series victory in more than a year.

Byron, who finished 13th, was none too pleased with the final sequence.

Logano intimated that his late contact with Byron was more retaliatory than strategic.

