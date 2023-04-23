NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 highlights: Kyle Busch wins thriller at Talladega Superspeedway Updated Apr. 23, 2023 7:27 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series ' April schedule continued Sunday with Kyle Busch winning the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App!

NASCAR's top stars battled it out over three stages in Talladega, Alabama: two 60-lap stages, followed by a third and final 68-lap stage.

Here are the top moments!

Boogity, Boogity, Boogity!

Aric Almirola was out in front after Lap 1.

That didn't take long

It only took three laps for the first caution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael McDowell spun out of control on Turn 4, bringing out the yellow flag.

23XI

Can you picture having to be critiqued by Michael Jordan? Well, Bubba Wallace, who led 14 of the first 21 laps, can.

Condensed chaos

Trying to get onto pit road, Tyler Reddick overturned, lost control and bounced off the wall on Lap 35. Reddick, though, was able to eventually get back on track. No other cars were impacted by the incident.

Again?

Just six laps after Reddick lost control going onto pit road, Chase Briscoe did the same. This time around, Briscoe got his car stuck and couldn't get it moving in time, triggering a caution.

Chase Elliott takes Stage 1

Elliott grabbed the lead on Lap 60 and stayed in front to take Stage 1. He led 10 of the first 60 laps.

The setting

Wallace to the front

Wallace led a great deal of the first half of Stage 1, and he took the lead midway through Stage 2 when the field expanded to three lanes.

Talladega has him now

Shortly after being taxed a pass-through for exiting pit road too quickly – and already in 36th place – Joey Logano got stuck in no man's land on Lap 116 and fell to the back of the pack.

Aric Amirola takes Stage 2

Much like in Stage 1, Elliott took the lead near the end of Stage 2. However, Almirola edged out Elliott in the final seconds to win the stage.

Big wreck (s)

Harrison Burton took the lead in the early portion of Stage 3 but lost control on Turn 3 of Lap 143 with Noah Gragson right behind him. Burton remained in the race, though.

Meanwhile, there was another collision behind the accident that drew the caution, as Zane Smith was knocked off course and crashed into Austin Dillon. Both of their days were done.

In the aftermath of the mess, Ryan Blaney was in the lead.

It's a superspeedway

The GEICO 500 looked the way it's supposed to down the stretch, that being three lanes of traffic.

The curveball is thrown

Blaney led for the bulk of Stage 3 before a multi-car accident took place with five laps to go (Lap 184).

Try again

The drivers couldn't get past Turn 2 in NASCAR overtime.

Chastain and Gragson were among the drivers involved in a messy wreck that expanded to involve several drivers and some nasty hits.

Kyle Busch wins!

No drivers got out of their respective cars and ran to the finish line on foot, but it was certainly an eventful finish to the GEICO 500.

Busch got the lead with two laps to go but was passed by Wallace on the final lap. Then disaster struck for Wallace, as his car swayed and eventually collided with Blaney, forcing a caution. Busch, who led just three laps, knifed through the crowd to get to first before the yellow flag was thrown to win the race.

Pre-race scene

Top NASCAR stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Xfinity Series NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

share