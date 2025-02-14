NASCAR Cup Series FOX Super 6 NASCAR contest: Bob Pockrass' Daytona 500 picks, predictions Published Feb. 14, 2025 5:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching the NASCAR Cup Series? Watching NASCAR and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the Daytona 500 on FOX on Sunday, Feb. 16 with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the Daytona 500 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the race starts for your shot to win cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on this weekend's exciting Daytona 500.

1. Out of these four drivers, who will have the FASTEST LAP?

Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott

The fastest lap at Daytona can often come from near the back as a driver gets pulled into the draft. The Toyotas typically don’t qualify all that well, but they draft well — meaning a strong Toyota could earn the fastest lap.

Prediction: Christopher Bell

2. Rank the drivers by who will have the most LAPS LED (highest to lowest):

Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney

Brad Keselowski is fearless when it comes to leading laps at drafting-style tracks. Kyle Busch will also be willing to race up front. Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin are more methodical when it comes to superspeedway racing. They will run near the front and then pounce at the end. Hamlin for sure might lead the last lap, but that would come from late moves and not dominating the race.

Prediction: Keselowski, Busch, Blaney and Hamlin

3. How many CARS WILL BE RUNNING at the finish of the race?

The average number of cars running at the finish in the Next Gen era was 27–28 in 2022, 23 in 2023 and 30 last year. Then again, think back to the last drafting race at Talladega, where NASCAR had its biggest pileup in Cup racing history with 28 cars.

Prediction: 25-30

4. Which team will have the TWO BEST FINISHERS with the best COMBINED finishing position?

Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, Team Penske, 23XI Racing

Obviously, the teams with four cars have a better chance of having at least two cars running at the finish. The Hendrick drivers seem to work better together than the JGR drivers or the 23XI drivers.

Prediction: Hendrick Motorsports

5. Rank the drivers by FINISHING POSITION from best to worst:

Chris Buescher, Ross Chastain, Ty Gibbs, William Byron

This has to be the toughest question of the bunch. Byron is the defending winner, so does that mean he will continue his running-up-front ways or will the law of averages as far as getting in a wreck bite him? Chris Buescher won the summer race in 2023 at Daytona. Ross Chastain has a Talladega win in his career. Gibbs is looking for his first career victory.

Prediction: Buescher, Byron, Gibbs and Chastain

6. Which manufacturer will have the MOST CARS finish in the TOP 10?

Ford, Chevrolet, Toyota

Chevrolet will likely have the most cars, but the Fords work best together. Toyotas don’t work great together, but they have some of the most talented drivers who execute well at speedway tracks.

Prediction: Chevrolet

