NASCAR Cup Series
Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone on transition from UFC to racing: 'I'll whip your ass'
NASCAR Cup Series

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone on transition from UFC to racing: 'I'll whip your ass'

Published Mar. 14, 2024 12:22 p.m. ET

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone recently put the finishing touches on a Hall of Fame UFC career. What's next for Cerrone? Racing people in the desert.

On the latest edition of "Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour," Cerrone discussed how he's relishing racing.

"I don't cheat. I play by the rules. Just like fighting, I never cheated, ever. I always made weight. I never took any drugs. I always played by the rules, so I never was ever worried about anything. Same thing, off-road. I'm gonna race as hard as I can, legally. People know me out there, so they don't want to bump me, push me, cause there's no law. I'll whip your ass and leave you for dead in the middle of the desert, so it'll be alright," Cerrone told host Kevin Harvick.

Has Cerrone ever found himself wanting to take a racer into the Octagon? Almost.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was driving another guy's car, and he would pull out, and he would hit us. It's called nerfing, when someone doesn't move out of the way, so you make them move. Well, he [another driver] had a Class 1 buggy, which is a 1,000 horsepower buggy. We were in a Can-Am, so way faster than us. He pulled out and slammed it [his car] into the back of our car; I let him by," Cerrone said. "Then he pulled over about a mile up the road, did it again. Pulled over a mile up the road, did it again, so when we got to the finish line I unbuckled my seat belt and ran back to his car because we finished before him, and I said 'hey, man, you got a problem? Like, is there something going on? Like, I don't understand.'

"He's like ‘oh, no, no, no, no, no, our steering pump was out, our fuel pump kept shutting off. We had to keep pulling over.' And so, I was like 'alright,' so that was the closest I've ever been to whipping someone's ass out at the desert."

Cerrone, 40, finished his UFC career with 36 wins, 17 losses and two no-contests. Those 36 wins featured 17 wins by submission and 10 knockouts. Cerrone was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2023.

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone on his transition from UFC to racing and acting

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone on his transition from UFC to racing and acting

"Cowboy" actually has a link to the NASCAR Cup Series, as he introduced now-former Cup Series driver Kurt Busch when the latter spoke at the 2023 NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration in November of last year.

Busch finished his NASCAR career with 34 Cup Series wins and, most notably, was the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
NASCAR Cup Series
Ultimate Fighting Championship
Donald Cerrone
share
Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: With 'Airspeed,' 23XI Racing created state-of-the-art NASCAR facility

With 'Airspeed,' 23XI Racing created state-of-the-art NASCAR facility

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Tournament Image Big Ten TournamentBig East Tournament Image Big East Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes