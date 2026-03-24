Dale Earnhardt Jr. Divulges Biggest Regret of Illustrious Racing Career

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is ingrained in NASCAR culture, wading into various waters around the sport, but is there something that he regrets not doing throughout his racing career?

"[Not racing in an] INDYCAR [vehicle]," Earnhardt said in an interview on "SPEED with Harvick and Buxton" when asked about the biggest regret he has in his racing career regarding a missed opportunity. "I've had some chances to just run laps at [Indianapolis Motor Speedway] in a car, and I should've. And I always kind of wondered what that would feel like, and just saying that now, I'm probably going to get another couple of offers, but that ship has sailed.

"I wish I would've done that, really, because when I was younger, in my 30s, I had some opportunities just to go feel it. Not really go race. I don't need to go race, but I just really would love to know what that car feels like going around such a historic racetrack."

Earnhardt, who raced full-time at Dale Earnhardt Incorporated from 2000-07 and full-time at Hendrick Motorsports from 2008-17, won 26 career races on the NASCAR circuit. He previously won the 1998 and 1999 Xfinity Cup Series (now O'Reilly Auto Parts Series) championships.

Earnhardt is the co-owner of JR Motorsports, whom he occasionally runs races for in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Elsewhere, Earnhardt stepped in as Connor Zilisch's interim crew chief in the Xfinity Series for the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway in June 2025, as crew chief Mardy Lindley served a one-race suspension; Zilisch won the race with Earnhardt on top of the box.

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