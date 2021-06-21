Cup Series Charters continue to rule the day as drivers, teams look ahead to 2022 56 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bob Pockrass

FOX Sports NASCAR Writer

LEBANON, Tenn. – When Kaulig Racing announced that it had bought two Cup charters from Spire Motorsports, it was more than just a new full-time organization on NASCAR’s biggest stage.

In some ways, it took two potential seats off the table as drivers who don’t have rides for 2022 begin the intense process of trying to find homes for next season. Kaulig has opted to go primarily with its existing Xfinity drivers for 2022. Justin Haley will fill one of those Cup cars, and AJ Allmendinger will share the second Kaulig car with other drivers.

While Kaulig had made known in recent weeks its intent to field at least one full-time Cup car, the purchase of those two charters means that some other teams that wanted to expand — and could be landing spots for free agents — might not be able to get a charter.

Charters are like franchises in that they guarantee teams a spot in every race. Teams without charters must battle for one of the four "open" spots each week.

For those looking for rides for 2022, they aren’t just trying to figure out which drivers might not return to their current teams. They also must try to figure out what teams will be racing and how many cars.

"It’s like a chessboard," said veteran Kurt Busch, who is a free agent after this season with Chip Ganassi Racing. "I got done with that Netflix series ‘The Queen’s Gambit.’ There are pieces moving around.

"I go to bed at night looking at the ceiling going, ‘There is this group. There is that group.’ I’m just having fun with it. We will see where this plays out."

Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson didn’t rule out buying another charter to remain a multi-car team (his organization had three going into the season). GMS Racing announced last week that it will go Cup racing next year, but its plans as far as part-time or full-time will depend on whether it can land a charter.

The Michael Jordan-Denny Hamlin 23XI Racing team wants to expand to two cars, and Trackhouse Racing would like to expand but also doesn’t have a charter for next season.

Rick Ware Racing has three charters and could be in the market to sell. The No. 51 charter owned by Richard Petty Motorsports and being fielded by Rick Ware as a fourth RWR car through a partnership is one being targeted by teams wanting to expand.

Whether JTG Daugherty Racing, which has one charter, would consider a sale also has drivers wondering whether it has any open rides.

"My job as a race-car driver is to go out and do my job," said Ryan Preece, who is a free agent after this year and drives an open car for JTG. "What you’re expected to do as a race-car driver is to win races or maximize.

"That is what I can do. That is really it. As far as [the talks] go, you try to put your name in the hat for everything and do the best job you can."

Drivers and teams probably want to be patient. But once teams start making decisions, it can force other teams to make decisions if they think the driver they want is in play for other rides.

"I guess the pace car is always available," said Ryan Newman, a free agent after this season at Roush Fenway Racing.

Newman, who like Busch is a veteran, probably seeks the best fit but also wants compensation worthy of being in the sport for two decades.

"I’m just kind of riding the wave right now," he said. "I think a lot of people are in that position. I have heard all the talks about charters. ... The reality is I don’t know."

The same is true for Busch, who indicated that he will sit down with his current team owner in the coming days.

"It’s fun to talk with these different teams," he said. "I’ll see Chip [Ganassi] this next week and try to figure out where we’re going."

That won’t be easy as the wheeling and dealing of charters continue. Kaulig didn’t want to wait to see if charter prices might go down, and neither Kaulig nor Spire would confirm industry speculation that those charters were the first to go for more than $10 million.

"You have to pay to play. That’s just the way the system works," Matt Kaulig said. "In the NFL, you have to buy a franchise. ... We’re not going to say how much, but we’re very comfortable. We’re very pleased."

Thinking Out Loud

The inaugural race at Nashville Superspeedway went almost as expected on the track — but with more brake issues than anticipated. The track has always been a difficult one at which to pass, and the race Sunday was no exception.

Hopefully, there was enough to bring the sellout crowd of 38,000 back.

Off the track, traffic problems prior to the race also will need to be corrected, as several fans reported spending a couple of hours in the few miles leading into the track. Better communication with fans on the proper routes — and perhaps some adjustments, such as more entrances or more people to collect parking fees — would be welcome. Fans also posted photos of long lines at concession stands.

SAFER Barrier also will be installed at the track in areas where it is not. Most NASCAR ovals have them all the way around, and that will be one of the projects that should be completed for the second race.

But overall, it was great to be back in the Nashville area. There was a vibe with the race in town that isn’t felt in all cities.

Stat of Note

Kyle Larson is the first driver to win three consecutive points races since 2018, when Brad Keselowski won at Darlington, Indianapolis and Las Vegas.

They Said It

"He's just ripping it up right now. Jimmie [Johnson] was a lot like that. Jeff [Gordon] had a streak. So it's fun when it happens. It's a lot better than trying to go back and figure out how to get in the top-10 and the top-5." — Rick Hendrick on Kyle Larson

