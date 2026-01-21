Big Picture: Will Power Excited for Fresh Start with 'Top Team' Andretti

Will Power doesn’t mince words when talking about the strength of his new race team.

It’s not because he hasn’t driven for a new team in 17 years. It’s because of what he’s seen at Andretti Global in the first few weeks of working with the organization after a stint at Team Penske where Power won two INDYCAR titles and 43 races.

"It's a good team," Power said when taking questions during Rolex 24 practice Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. "These guys are going to be tough. They’ve got all the ingredients to win a championship, no question. And they're very proactive as well. They really want to win.

"I think between my experience and their experience — they're very good on street courses, I have a very good feel for ovals and short ovals — we've got a really good direction. So I’m really looking forward to it. I really am. I really believe this team will be the top team in the next three years."

He’s looking forward to accomplishing one feat and that's beating the drivers from the team that didn’t offer him a contract extension until last summer despite a 2025 season where Power won three races.

"There’s nothing more I want to do this year than beat Penske every single weekend," Power told The Associated Press during the Rolex 24 practice weekend.

Can Will Power have success against his old team in 2026?

Power already has had one test with Andretti as he participated in a Firestone tire test earlier this month. His ride for the 24-hour race this weekend at Daytona is a car owned by avid racer and entrepreneur Kenny Habul.

This is the first time Power has competed in the 24-hour race. He said he believes he will be more free to do races outside INDYCAR now that he is with Andretti, but he noted that the fact he hasn’t done this race was more about him wanting to focus on his INDYCAR ride.

"I’m probably freer to do stuff with Andretti I would say," Power explained. "They seemed pretty open for me to be able to do some of these things apart from INDYCAR racing.

"But my primary focus is to do a really good job for Andretti, do a good job in INDYCARs. Anything that I feel that would take away from that I just won't do."

The INDYCAR season opener is Mar. 1 on the streets of St. Petersburg. But before he gets to racing for Andretti, Power will race the highbanks and turns of Daytona for the first time in his career.

"It's funny that I hadn't done it," Power said. "I kind of wanted to do it for a long time, but I was always so focused on being prepared for INDYCAR. But late enough in my career, I've done it long enough where, I don't think it would affect that. So I’m really going to enjoy it.

"It’s just an amazing facility. The first time I drove in here, it's crazy how big it is. I thought Indy was big. This has got to be bigger. It’s an iconic track with a lot of of history here with NASCAR and sports cars. It’s an impressive place."

In the Big Picture, we contextualize key moves and moments so you can instantly understand why they matter.