Free-to-play contest available for inaugural Oscar Mayer Wienie 500

The Indy 500 on FOX is gearing up to be one of the most exciting days on the sports calendar. However, there's a meaty undercard happening a couple of days before the race that will give the main event a run for its money.

We introduce to you the inaugural Wienie 500.

Six different Wienermobiles will give it a go in this one-of-a-kind competition, which will stream live on Friday, May 23 at 2 p.m. ET on the FOX Sports app. The Wienermobiles represent different regions: Chi Dog (Midwest), New York Dog (East), Slaw Dog (Southeast), Sonoran Dog (Southwest), Chili Dog (South) and Seattle Dog (Northwest).

The competition, presented by Oscar Mayer, will feature Wienermobiles hauling hot dog buns to the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This is especially fitting because spectators in this year's sold-out grandstands are expected to scarf down more than 30,000 hot dogs — as is the case during the Indy 500 race weekend.

And here's the best part. DraftKings Sportsbook is getting in on the fun, offering a free-to-play contest where you, too, can win big.

Just answer the following questions before the festivities kick off on Friday, and entries that rack up the most points will have an opportunity to share a piece of the total cash prize of $10,000.

Check out the questions below and then visit DraftKings Sportsbook to submit your entry.

Oscar Mayer Wienie 500 Contest

How long will the Oscar Mayer Wiener Song take to perform?

Less than 60 seconds

60 seconds or more

What will be the top speed of the Wienermobiles?

0-10 mph

11-30 mph

31-60 mph

61-80 mph

81-100 mph

101-120 mph

More than 120 mph

Which Wienermobile will have the fastest lap time during the race?

New York Dog

Slaw Dog

Chicago Dog

Sonoran Dog

Seattle Dog

Chili Dog

How many times will commentators say "Oscar Mayer Wiener" during the live broadcast?

Over 2.5

Under 2.5

Will any Wienermobiles spin out?

Yes

No

Which Wienermobile will have the slowest lap time during the race?

New York Dog

Slaw Dog

Chicago Dog

Sonoran Dog

Seattle Dog

Chilli Dog

What condiment will be sprayed on the winner during the trophy celebration?

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayonnaise

BBQ Sauce

Another condiment

Will the winning driver of the Wienie 500 Cry at the Trophy Ceremony?

Yes

No

