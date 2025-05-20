NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Free-to-play contest available for inaugural Oscar Mayer Wienie 500
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Free-to-play contest available for inaugural Oscar Mayer Wienie 500

Updated May. 20, 2025 6:06 p.m. ET

The Indy 500 on FOX is gearing up to be one of the most exciting days on the sports calendar. However, there's a meaty undercard happening a couple of days before the race that will give the main event a run for its money.

We introduce to you the inaugural Wienie 500.     

Six different Wienermobiles will give it a go in this one-of-a-kind competition, which will stream live on Friday, May 23 at 2 p.m. ET on the FOX Sports app. The Wienermobiles represent different regions: Chi Dog (Midwest), New York Dog (East), Slaw Dog (Southeast), Sonoran Dog (Southwest), Chili Dog (South) and Seattle Dog (Northwest).

The competition, presented by Oscar Mayer, will feature Wienermobiles hauling hot dog buns to the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This is especially fitting because spectators in this year's sold-out grandstands are expected to scarf down more than 30,000 hot dogs — as is the case during the Indy 500 race weekend.

And here's the best part. DraftKings Sportsbook is getting in on the fun, offering a free-to-play contest where you, too, can win big.

Just answer the following questions before the festivities kick off on Friday, and entries that rack up the most points will have an opportunity to share a piece of the total cash prize of $10,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out the questions below and then visit DraftKings Sportsbook to submit your entry.

Oscar Mayer Wienie 500 Contest

How long will the Oscar Mayer Wiener Song take to perform?

  • Less than 60 seconds
  • 60 seconds or more

What will be the top speed of the Wienermobiles?

  • 0-10 mph
  • 11-30 mph
  • 31-60 mph
  • 61-80 mph
  • 81-100 mph
  • 101-120 mph
  • More than 120 mph

Which Wienermobile will have the fastest lap time during the race?

  • New York Dog
  • Slaw Dog
  • Chicago Dog
  • Sonoran Dog
  • Seattle Dog
  • Chili Dog

How many times will commentators say "Oscar Mayer Wiener" during the live broadcast?

  • Over 2.5
  • Under 2.5

Will any Wienermobiles spin out?

  • Yes
  • No

Which Wienermobile will have the slowest lap time during the race?

  • New York Dog
  • Slaw Dog
  • Chicago Dog
  • Sonoran Dog
  • Seattle Dog
  • Chilli Dog

What condiment will be sprayed on the winner during the trophy celebration?

  • Ketchup
  • Mustard
  • Mayonnaise
  • BBQ Sauce
  • Another condiment

Will the winning driver of the Wienie 500 Cry at the Trophy Ceremony?

  • Yes
  • No

BEST OF FOX SPORTS' INDY 500 COVERAGE:

share
Get more from NTT INDYCAR SERIES Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: INDYCAR penalizes two-time defending champ Josef Newgarden for Indy 500

INDYCAR penalizes two-time defending champ Josef Newgarden for Indy 500

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Indy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes