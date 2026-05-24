Indy 500: Emotional David Malukas Exasperated After Shocking Finish

David Malukas ran the whole gamut of emotions after placing second in the closest finish ever at the Indianapolis 500.

The driver of the No. 12 car shared an embrace with his father, Henry, just moments after Felix Rosenqvist passed him to win the Indy 500 by less than a quarter of a second. Malukas, who led most of the final lap following a restart, gathered himself shortly after but still gave an emotional interview with FOX Sports' Georgia Henneberry.

"I don't know what else — I don't know what else we could've done," an exasperated Malukas said. "We were the fastest car in that whole race. I just, I don't know, I gave it 150 percent."

But as Malukas searched for an answer for why he lost, he also expressed some joy and pride in his second-place finish.

"I almost crashed this damn car on every lap and we still ended up with a P2, man," Malukas said. "I can't believe it. I don't know what else I can give."

As Malukas went on with his interview, he seemed to win over the crowd at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The approximately 350,000 people in attendance gave him a roaring ovation.

Still, it marks another tough ending for Malukas at Indianapolis. He also finished in second place in last season's Indy 500, with that race ending on a caution.

However, the 24-year-old expressed gratitude to his team and for the support he received during a rainy Indy 500.

"I give everything to this team. We've had such a stellar season, this whole month. They give me so much support, everything I've needed," Malukas said.

Malukas, who is in his first season with Team Penske, entered Sunday's race in third place in this year's INDYCAR standings. While he hasn't won this season and is still searching for his first career victory, Malukas has three other top-five finishes this season.

So, even though Malukas hasn't gotten over the hump yet, he expressed confidence that he'll be pouring milk and kissing the bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway soon enough.

"I can't believe it. Just close, man," Malukas. "This place, man. We're going to come back again, though, and bring in everything. We're going to give 160 percent next time. Thank you everyone here, for staying here through the rain and everything. Incredible race. Thank you, everyone, at Team Penske and Roger Penske for believing in me when nobody else did and we're going to keep on going."