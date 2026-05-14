NTT INDYCAR SERIES
From 0.043 to 250,000: Indy 500 By The Numbers
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

From 0.043 to 250,000: Indy 500 By The Numbers

Published May. 15, 2026 12:14 p.m. ET
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
FOX Motorsports Insider

You like random statistics? Well, I've got you covered.

Here is an Indianapolis 500 breakdown by the numbers. 

Some of them might surprise you!

Alex Palou (R) celebrated with his family after winning the Indy 500 in 2025 for the first time.

0.043
The smallest margin of victory in seconds, as Al Unser Jr. beat Scott Goodyear to the line in 1992.

0.625 
The length, in miles, of the front and back straightaways.

1
The number of laps led by Dan Wheldon in winning the 2011 race. That was the only time the winner led only one lap.

4
The number of drivers who have won the race four times, tied for the most in race history. A.J. Foyt, Al Unser, Rick Mears and Helio Castroneves.

10
Number of women who have competed in the Indy 500.

13
Number of countries where Indy 500 winners have been born.

19
Age of the youngest driver ever in the Indy 500, as A.J. Foyt IV started the 2003 event on his 19th birthday.

20 
The number of race wins by Roger Penske as a car owner.

Josef Newgarden (L) poses with Roger Penske who has 20 race wins under his belt as a team owner.

21
Number of times the Indy 500 has been won from the pole.

22
The age of the youngest winner of the Indy 500, Troy Rutman (22 years, 60 days), in 1952.

33 
Number of entries in this year’s Indianapolis 500. All 33 will start the race.

35
The number of starts in the race by A.J. Foyt, who has competed in more Indy 500s than any other driver.

47
The age of the oldest winner of the Indy 500, Al Unser (47 years, 360 days), in 1987.

57
The age of A.J. Foyt in his final Indy 500 in 1992 (57 years, 129 days).

64.75
The height of the Borg-Warner Trophy (in inches) when including the base. It weighs approximately 110 pounds.

The Borg-Warner Trophy is one of the most iconic fixtures in sports.

109
The number of Indy 500 races that have been run. This is No. 110.

190.690
The speed, in miles per hour, of the fastest Indy 500, in 2021 won by Helio Castroneves. 

200
The number of laps of the race.

236.103
The fastest lap, in mph, ever in the race, by Eddie Cheevber in 1996.

250
Number of drivers who have led laps in the Indy 500.

402.133
The number of minutes it took for winner Ray Haroun to complete the first race (6 hours, 42 minutes, 8 seconds) in 1911.

500
The length of the race in miles.

677
Number of laps led by Scott Dixon. No other driver has led more. 

804 
The number of drivers who have started the Indy 500. That should increase to 808 for this race as there are four first-time drivers in this event.

250,000+
The track has more than 250,000 grandstand seats. All of them have been sold for the race.

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