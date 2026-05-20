'All In' Examines Will Power's Next Chapter After Move To Andretti Global

An Indianapolis 500 champion. A two-time INDYCAR champion. Known as the fastest racer in INDYCAR with a record 71 pole positions, and 45 career victories for fourth on the all-time wins list.

Will Power has had the kind of career drivers dream of — and until 2026, he spent 17 years with Team Penske.

In news that shocked the racing world, Power and Team Penske parted ways at the end of the 2025 season, and the 45-year-old Australian landed with Andretti Global. His roller-coaster journey and early struggles with a new team are examined in the latest episode of "All In" — a real-time docuseries from FOX Sports, INDYCAR and Shadow Lion.

"You’re in a contract year, and that’s the year the team has a big struggle," Power said of his final year with Team Penske in the "All In" episode titled, "Murphy's Law."

He noted that Roger Penske gave him the green light to explore opportunities with other INDYCAR teams but didn't get the discussions he was seeking from his own team.

"They didn’t even talk to me in the offseason," Power said. "That definitely pissed me off. I would say it’s a lack of respect for someone who had been there as long as I had."

While Team Penske brought in David Malukas, Power found a new opportunity to build on his already legendary career with Andretti. Although he faced uncertainty surrounding his future, he said he was drawn to Andretti's resources, budget and potential.

"Everybody’s very excited to see what Will can do behind the wheel of a different car because he had been with Penske for so long," INDYCAR on FOX analyst James Hinchcliffe said in the latest "All In" episode.

"We’ve never really seen him in anything different. You just never thought you’d see the day where Will was rocking up to the track in anything but Penske gear. But he’s here, and he’s hungry."

Will Power in his Andretti Global fire suit during 2026 Indy 500 practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Photo by Geoff Miller/Lumen via Getty Images)

But he hasn't had the best of luck so far this season. Following Power around Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the Indy Road Course weekend, "All In" captures a behind-the-scenes angle on Power starting from the back of the field, working his way to the lead, only to have a potential win slip through his grasp with a preventable penalty.

Power obviously knows what it takes to win, and his motivation isn't waning. But he's eager for his Andretti team to break through and regularly contend for race wins, including Sunday's 110th Indy 500.

"I think I've improved every single year in my career, but it’s really hard to decipher what is what because the competition has become so much harder," Power said in "All In."

"You’ve got to be able to adapt quickly."

Featuring INDYCAR drivers and insiders — along with INDYCAR on FOX's Hinchcliffe, Will Buxton and Townsend Bell — "All In" examines the biggest challenges, the pressure points and the high-speed competition of racing in the series. But each episode features its own focus on a driver, team or series storyline.

Watch "All In" on the INDYCAR On FOX YouTube page, FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App, FOX One, as well as INDYCAR and INDYCAR on FOX social channels.