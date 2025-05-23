NTT INDYCAR SERIES 2025 Indy 500 Weather: Updated forecast and history entering race weekend Published May. 23, 2025 1:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" is almost here! We are just a couple of days away from the 2025 Indy 500. As we edge closer to the green flag, all eyes are on the weather. Check out the latest forecast below.

2025 Indy 500 Weather Forecast

According to FOX Weather, Sunday's forecast is optimistic. There is a 15% chance of rain on race day as the race starts. Rain chances increase to 30% by later in the afternoon. Any rain should be light and relatively short-lived. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 70s, and a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day.

Indy 500 Weather History

The Indy 500 is no stranger to postponements. There have been five different occasions where the race was completely or partially postponed:

1997: Scheduled for May 25, but postponed by rain. Then stopped after 15 laps on May 26 and finished on May 27.

1986: Scheduled for May 25, but postponed by rain. It was also postponed on May 26 and the race was run on May 31.

1973: Race started May 28, but then was rained out. It was also postponed on May 29 and the race was run on May 30. The race was stopped after 332.5 miles due to rain.

1967: Started on May 30, but stopped after 18 laps due to ran and finished the next day.

1915: Schedule for May 29, but postponed by rain until May 31.

There have been seven times when the weather has forced the Indy 500 to be cut short. Check out the years and laps completed below:

2007: 166 laps (415 miles)

2004: 180 laps (450 miles)

1976: 102 laps (255 miles)

1975: 174 laps (435 miles)

1973: 133 laps (332.5 miles)

1950: 138 laps (345 miles)

1926: 160 laps (400 miles)

How can I watch or stream the Indy 500?

The 2025 Indy 500 race will be broadcast on FOX and available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

