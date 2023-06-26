Toronto FC fires ex-USMNT, Los Angeles FC head coach Bob Bradley
Struggling Toronto FC fired Bob Bradley, who doubled as the MLS team's head coach and sporting director, on Monday.
Terry Dunfield, a former Toronto player and Canadian international, was named interim head coach. The 41-year-old, who also played for the Vancouver Whitecaps and Manchester City, has been serving as head coach of the under-17 team at the Toronto academy.
Mike Sorber, Toronto's assistant coach and technical director, also was fired.
Toronto, which lost 2-1 at the New England Revolution on Saturday, is in 14th place in the Eastern Conference at 3-7-10. It has won just two of its last 17 matches (2-7-8) in all competitions. Only Inter Miami at 5-0-13 has a worse record.
Bradley is a longtime coach at the MLS, foreign league and international levels. He previously coached the Chicago Fire, New York Red Bulls, Chivas USA and was the inaugural coach of LAFC for the first five seasons of the club's existence before taking over in Toronto in 2022.
Bradley also coached the United States Men's National Team from 2006-2011, leading the team back to the knockout stage in the 2010 FIFA Men's World Cup after the U.S. was eliminated in the group stage before Bradley took over in 2006. He then coached Egypt from 2011-2013.
Bradley, whose son is Toronto captain Michael Bradley, took charge of Toronto in November 2021. His record with the club was 14-26-19.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
-
Brandon Vazquez scores late equalizer to earn U.S. point vs. Jamaica
Lionel Messi to Inter Miami: Contract details, debut date, full schedule
USMNT aims to continue CONCACAF dominance with new roster
-
United States picked to host expanded 2025 Club World Cup
Messi's Inter Miami debut to take place July 21 in Leagues Cup match
LA Galaxy's Chicharito undergoes season-ending surgery on right knee
-
Messi joining Inter Miami is validation for Major League Soccer and its progress
2023 USMNT Gold Cup roster: MLS veterans, U-20 World Cup stars called up
Messi miss not slowing Saudi Arabia’s ambitious drive to recruit stars
-
Brandon Vazquez scores late equalizer to earn U.S. point vs. Jamaica
Lionel Messi to Inter Miami: Contract details, debut date, full schedule
USMNT aims to continue CONCACAF dominance with new roster
-
United States picked to host expanded 2025 Club World Cup
Messi's Inter Miami debut to take place July 21 in Leagues Cup match
LA Galaxy's Chicharito undergoes season-ending surgery on right knee
-
Messi joining Inter Miami is validation for Major League Soccer and its progress
2023 USMNT Gold Cup roster: MLS veterans, U-20 World Cup stars called up
Messi miss not slowing Saudi Arabia’s ambitious drive to recruit stars