MLS Toronto FC fires ex-USMNT, Los Angeles FC head coach Bob Bradley Published Jun. 26, 2023 5:10 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Struggling Toronto FC fired Bob Bradley, who doubled as the MLS team's head coach and sporting director, on Monday.

Terry Dunfield, a former Toronto player and Canadian international, was named interim head coach. The 41-year-old, who also played for the Vancouver Whitecaps and Manchester City, has been serving as head coach of the under-17 team at the Toronto academy.

Mike Sorber, Toronto's assistant coach and technical director, also was fired.

Toronto, which lost 2-1 at the New England Revolution on Saturday, is in 14th place in the Eastern Conference at 3-7-10. It has won just two of its last 17 matches (2-7-8) in all competitions. Only Inter Miami at 5-0-13 has a worse record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bradley is a longtime coach at the MLS, foreign league and international levels. He previously coached the Chicago Fire, New York Red Bulls, Chivas USA and was the inaugural coach of LAFC for the first five seasons of the club's existence before taking over in Toronto in 2022.

Bradley also coached the United States Men's National Team from 2006-2011, leading the team back to the knockout stage in the 2010 FIFA Men's World Cup after the U.S. was eliminated in the group stage before Bradley took over in 2006. He then coached Egypt from 2011-2013.

Bradley, whose son is Toronto captain Michael Bradley, took charge of Toronto in November 2021. His record with the club was 14-26-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Toronto United States Los Angeles FC

share