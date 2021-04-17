MLS MLS 2021 opening weekend: Top moments from Saturday 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Settle in for the first Saturday of the MLS season.

From start to finish, the second day of opening weekend is jam-packed with exciting MLS action.

The day's slate features eight games, beginning with a bout between the Montréal Impact and Toronto FC. Then Austin FC makes its debut against Los Angeles FC (6 p.m. ET on FS1).

Check out all the top moments from Day 2 of opening weekend!

Toying with them

Just a little more than two minutes into the game, Montréal's Mason Toye curled it in perfectly for an early lead.

Fast and furious

Montréal's Romell Quioto showed off his speed, taking it downfield and inside for the club's second goal of the day.

Penalty under pressure

Toronto FC capitalized on the penalty opportunity with a cool, calm and collected shot from Mark Delgado into the corner of the net.

Killer corner kick

Midfielder Victor Wanyama put Montréal back on top by two with a header into the back post.

Loading it on

Djordje Mihailovic blasted it in to all but seal Montréal's victory with a 4-1 lead.

