MLS
Lionel Messi's Total Pay in MLS Reaches $20 Million - But There's a New No. 2
MLS

Lionel Messi's Total Pay in MLS Reaches $20 Million - But There's a New No. 2

Updated Oct. 29, 2025 10:15 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi remains the highest-paid player in MLS but now has some company in the eight-figure club.

The Argentina superstar and 2022 World Cup winner is joined by LAFC forward Son Heung-min, who has a salary of $10,368,750 and total compensation of $11,152,852. Both those figures are still behind Messi's $12 million salary (and $20,446,667 total compensation) from Inter Miami.

Son joined LAFC this summer after a storied career at Tottenham Hotspur and is expected to captain South Korea at the 2026 World Cup. 

Messi's total package is from his initial MLS deal, which runs through the 2025 season, including any marketing bonus and agent’s fees. They do not account for any additional agreements with the team or its affiliates, or for any performance bonuses. Miami said last week Messi had agreed to a new deal through 2028.

The top 10 players are as follows:

PlayerClubBase SalaryGuaranteed Compensation
Lionel MessiInter Miami$12,000,000$20,446,667
Son Heung-minLAFC$10,368,750$11,152,852
Sergio BusquetsInter Miami$8,499,996$8,774,996
Miguel AlmirónAtlanta United$6,056,000$7,871,000
Hirving LozanoSan Diego FC$6,000,000$7,633,333
Emil ForsbergNew York Red Bulls$5,405,000$6,035,625
Jordi AlbaInter Miami$6,000,000$6,000,000
Riqui PuigLA Galaxy$5,125,000$5,779,688
Jonathan BambaChicago Fire$5,000,000$5,581,806
Hany MukhtarNashville SC$3,900,000$5,311,667
Christian BentekeDC United$4,500,000$4,937,500

Messi's teammate, Sergio Busquets, is third in the league with over $8.8 million in compensation. The 2010 World Cup winner will retire at the end of this season. Midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, Messi’s new Miami teammate, has a $1.5 million salary and $3,619,320 in total compensation.

The figures were released Wednesday by the MLS Players Association.

Other notable additions to the league during the summer signing window included San Diego winger Hirving "Chucky" Lozano ($6 million/$7,633,333), Chicago winger Jonathan Bamba ($5 million/$5,581,806), Charlotte winger Wilfried Zaha ($2,666,667/$2,751,667), Vancouver midfielder Thomas Muller ($1,284,456/$1,436,956), Columbus forward Wessam Abou Ali ($1.8 million/$2,157,375) and Philadelphia forward Milan Iloski ($500,000/$552,569).

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
MLS
Lionel Messi
Son Heung-min
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the MLS Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 MLS Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Scores

2025 MLS Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Scores

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes