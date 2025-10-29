Lionel Messi's Total Pay in MLS Reaches $20 Million - But There's a New No. 2

Lionel Messi remains the highest-paid player in MLS but now has some company in the eight-figure club.

The Argentina superstar and 2022 World Cup winner is joined by LAFC forward Son Heung-min, who has a salary of $10,368,750 and total compensation of $11,152,852. Both those figures are still behind Messi's $12 million salary (and $20,446,667 total compensation) from Inter Miami.

Son joined LAFC this summer after a storied career at Tottenham Hotspur and is expected to captain South Korea at the 2026 World Cup.

Messi's total package is from his initial MLS deal, which runs through the 2025 season, including any marketing bonus and agent’s fees. They do not account for any additional agreements with the team or its affiliates, or for any performance bonuses. Miami said last week Messi had agreed to a new deal through 2028.

The top 10 players are as follows:

Player Club Base Salary Guaranteed Compensation Lionel Messi Inter Miami $12,000,000 $20,446,667 Son Heung-min LAFC $10,368,750 $11,152,852 Sergio Busquets Inter Miami $8,499,996 $8,774,996 Miguel Almirón Atlanta United $6,056,000 $7,871,000 Hirving Lozano San Diego FC $6,000,000 $7,633,333 Emil Forsberg New York Red Bulls $5,405,000 $6,035,625 Jordi Alba Inter Miami $6,000,000 $6,000,000 Riqui Puig LA Galaxy $5,125,000 $5,779,688 Jonathan Bamba Chicago Fire $5,000,000 $5,581,806 Hany Mukhtar Nashville SC $3,900,000 $5,311,667 Christian Benteke DC United $4,500,000 $4,937,500

Messi's teammate, Sergio Busquets, is third in the league with over $8.8 million in compensation. The 2010 World Cup winner will retire at the end of this season. Midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, Messi’s new Miami teammate, has a $1.5 million salary and $3,619,320 in total compensation.

The figures were released Wednesday by the MLS Players Association.

Other notable additions to the league during the summer signing window included San Diego winger Hirving "Chucky" Lozano ($6 million/$7,633,333), Chicago winger Jonathan Bamba ($5 million/$5,581,806), Charlotte winger Wilfried Zaha ($2,666,667/$2,751,667), Vancouver midfielder Thomas Muller ($1,284,456/$1,436,956), Columbus forward Wessam Abou Ali ($1.8 million/$2,157,375) and Philadelphia forward Milan Iloski ($500,000/$552,569).

