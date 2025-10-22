MLS
FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew: How to Watch, Odds, Game 1 Preview
Updated Oct. 27, 2025 10:05 a.m. ET
FC Cincinnati and Columbus are set to square off in game 1 of their Best-of-3 MLS Playoff series. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch FC Cincinnati vs Columbus and odds.
How to watch FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus
- Date: Monday, October 27, 2025
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Location: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
- Live: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Odds
FC Cincinnati is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
FC Cincinnati
- 10/18: vs CF Montréal (Win, 3–0)
- 10/4: at New York Red Bulls (Win, 1–0)
- 9/28: vs Orlando City SC (Draw, 1–1)
- 9/20: at LA Galaxy (Win, 3–2)
- 9/13: vs Nashville SC (Win, 2–1)
Columbus Crew
- 10/18: vs New York Red Bulls (Win, 3–1)
- 10/4: at Orlando City SC (Draw, 1–1)
- 9/27: at Chicago Fire FC (Loss, 2–0)
- 9/20: at Toronto FC (Draw, 1–1)
- 9/17: at New York City FC (Loss, 3–2)
