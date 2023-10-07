2023 MLS odds: Will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati?
Lionel Messi might return to Inter Miami's lineup for Saturday's MLS home match against FC Cincinnati.
Messi has missed five of Inter Miami’s past six matches as well as another for Argentina because of fatigue and then a hamstring injury.
Inter Miami has not made an announcement on Messi's playing status, though he practiced Friday. The club tweeted a photo of Messi with the Spanish phrase for "see you tomorrow."
RELATED: Lionel Messi stats tracker
The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has 11 goals and five assists in nine appearances for Inter Miami.
Let's dive into the odds.
FC Cincinnati at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday
Result at the end of regulation:
Moneyline: FC Cincinnati +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total); Inter Miami CF +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Draw: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Over/Under 2.5/3.5 goals
Over: -190 (bet $10 to win $15.26 total)
Under: +154 (bet $10 to win $25.40 total)
POPULAR LIONEL MESSI WAGERS
Messi to score anytime goal: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)
Messi to score first goal: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Messi to score two or more goals: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Messi to score a hat trick: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
*odds as of 10/7/2023
