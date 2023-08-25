2023 MLS odds: Bettors back Messi, Inter Miami against New York Red Bulls
Lionel Messi can do it all, and that's why bettors keep backing La Pulga and Inter Miami. And so far, sprinkling cash on Leo has paid off.
Earlier this week, Messi converted a penalty kick and had two assists in his squad's victory over Cincinnati in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals. He has been on fire since taking his talents to Major League Soccer — so much so that Miami's odds to win it all this year have shortened from +4000 to +750.
According to John Ewing of BetMGM, before Messi joined Inter Miami, only 2.9% of the money was on Miami to win the MLS. And now that number is a shocking 56.7% — and that's before Messi's first official MLS match.
So can Messi & Co. keep up their hot streak with a win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night? Let's dive into the odds.
Inter Miami CF at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday
Result at the end of regulation:
Moneyline: New York Red Bulls +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total); Inter Miami CF +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total);
Draw: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Over/Under 2.5 goals
Over: -144 (bet $10 to win $16.94 total)
Under: +118 (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)
LIONEL MESSI WAGERS
Messi to score anytime goal: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Messi to score first goal: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Messi to score two or more goals: +410 (bet $10 to win $51 total)
Messi to score a hat trick: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
*odds as of 8/25/2023
