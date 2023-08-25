MLS
2023 MLS odds: Bettors back Messi, Inter Miami against New York Red Bulls
MLS

2023 MLS odds: Bettors back Messi, Inter Miami against New York Red Bulls

Updated Aug. 25, 2023 3:52 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi can do it all, and that's why bettors keep backing La Pulga and Inter Miami. And so far, sprinkling cash on Leo has paid off.

Earlier this week, Messi converted a penalty kick and had two assists in his squad's victory over Cincinnati in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals. He has been on fire since taking his talents to Major League Soccer — so much so that Miami's odds to win it all this year have shortened from +4000 to +750.

According to John Ewing of BetMGM, before Messi joined Inter Miami, only 2.9% of the money was on Miami to win the MLS. And now that number is a shocking 56.7% — and that's before Messi's first official MLS match.

So can Messi & Co. keep up their hot streak with a win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night? Let's dive into the odds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inter Miami CF at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Result at the end of regulation:

Moneyline: New York Red Bulls +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total); Inter Miami CF +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total); 
Draw: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Over/Under 2.5 goals

Over: -144 (bet $10 to win $16.94 total)
Under: +118 (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)

LIONEL MESSI WAGERS 

Messi to score anytime goal: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Messi to score first goal: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Messi to score two or more goals: +410 (bet $10 to win $51 total)
Messi to score a hat trick: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

*odds as of 8/25/2023

share
Get more from MLS Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Deshaun Watson's contract is about the only thing guaranteed in Cleveland

Deshaun Watson's contract is about the only thing guaranteed in Cleveland

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes