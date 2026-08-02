Major League Baseball
Yankees Are Reportedly Trading For Nationals 1B Luis Garcia Jr.
Major League Baseball

Yankees Are Reportedly Trading For Nationals 1B Luis Garcia Jr.

Updated Aug. 2, 2026 5:40 p.m. ET

The injury bug keeps biting the Bronx, but the Yankees front office isn't backing down from making a deep playoff run. The Yankees made a trade on Sunday afternoon, landing Washington Nationals first baseman Luis García Jr. for four prospects, per ESPN.

"A lot of great memories," Garcia Jr. said about his time with the Nationals to the Baltimore Banner. A lot of great moments over my tenure here with with the Nationals, and all I can say is that I love this organization. I love my teammates, the clubhouse, the coaches, staff, everyone."

The Yankees are trading pitchers Jack Cebert, Ben Grable, Yovanny Cruz, and Jake Bird in the deal for Garcia Jr. Cebert and Grable serve as the centerpieces of the deal, ranking as the Yankees' No. 14 and No. 25 overall prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.

Cebert was selected in the 15th round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Texas Tech. Through two minor league seasons, he has posted a 4-4 record with a 3.94 ERA, racking up 96 strikeouts against just 26 walks over 82.2 innings pitched.

Garcia Jr., 26, is putting together a career season with the Nationals. Through 104 games played this season, he’s posted a 2.3 WAR while hitting .283 with 23 home runs, 76 RBIs, and a .560 slugging percentage.

"He rakes, Boone said to ESPN. "He can really hit."

It’s unclear where Garcia Jr. fits into the Yankees defensively, with Paul Goldschmidt playing primarily first base and Ben Rice holding down designated hitter duties. He does have experience at second base, but that spot is currently held down by Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Targeting García Jr. could be more of a long-term move for the Yankees and manager Aaron Boone. Goldschmidt is 38 years old and at the end of his career and set to hit free agency this offseason, whereas García Jr. offers controllable upside through next season.

As things stand, the Yankees trail the Tampa Bay Rays by 3.5 games with a 62-45 record. For a lineup missing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Giancarlo Stanton, landing a player like Luis García Jr. provides a much-needed bat to the offense.

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