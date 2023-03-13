World Baseball Classic highlights: United States routing Canada
The 2023 World Baseball Classic is in full swing, with the United States facing Canada in Monday's final game.
The U.S. is part of Pool C, which features group play in Phoenix, along with Canada, Colombia, Great Britain and Mexico. Group play is also underway for Pool D — Dominican Republic, Israel, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico and Venezuela — in Miami.
Group play for Pool A, which took place in Taichung, Taiwan, wrapped Sunday, with Cuba and Italy advancing to the quarterfinals. Elsewhere, in Tokyo, group play for Pool B wrapped earlier Monday, with Japan and Australia advancing.
The WBC began March 7 and will end on March 21 with the championship game (Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET, FS1) in Florida. Quarterfinal games will take place March 15-18, followed by the semifinals from March 19-20.
Games are airing across FOX, FS1, FS2 and are available to stream on the FOX Sports app. View the full schedule here.
Here are the top plays!
United States vs. Canada (Pool C)
Here we go!
Lance Lynn (Chicago White Sox) opened the day with a strikeout, blitzing his fastball past Canada's Edouard Julien (Minnesota Twins), en route to a 1-2-3 start for Team USA.
In the bottom of the first inning, Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers) led off with a single against Mitch Bratt — Team Canada's 19-year-old starting pitcher. Bratt walked the next batter before Nolan Arenado (St. Louis Cardinals) ensuing single brought in two early runs for the U.S.
Making a statement
Then, Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals) took home after a quick fly out, putting Team USA up 3-0 right out of the gate.
Bratt surrendered another walk before J.T. Realmuto (Philadelphia Phillies) brought in a fourth run with ease.
Outta here
Bratt was swiftly pulled from the game after Canada fell in a 4-0 hole in the opening inning.
When it rains, it pours!
Realmuto was driven home on the fielders' choice, before Cedric Mullins (Baltimore Orioles) hammered a triple to extend the Americans' lead.
Magic
Then, Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels) hit a home run into the night sky to make it a 9-0 game.
Shutout avoided
Jared Young (Chicago Cubs) got Canada on the board with a solo home run in the top of the second inning.
Not so fast!
Canada's momentum was stopped short, courtesy of Betts' acrobatic catches in the outfield.
On the move
Tim Anderson (White Sox) came up with an RBI triple of his own to extend the Americans' lead in the second inning, 10-1.
Seeing double…digits
Anderson went on to make it 11-1 on Realmuto's ensuing flyout. Then, Trea Turner (Phillies) cashed in for the second home run of the night for the U.S., bringing the score to 12-1 in the bottom of the second inning.
Star power
It was another 1-2-3 outing for Lynn and the Red, White and Blue to start the third inning.
In the top of the fourth inning, the Canadians brought in a new pitcher — Indigo Diaz, who opened the inning with a flyout.
Stay tuned for updates!
