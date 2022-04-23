Boston Red Sox Trevor Story thriving in position change with Boston Red Sox 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

How is Trevor Story adjusting to his position change with the Boston Red Sox?

Pretty darn well.

The newly minted second baseman, who made the switch from shortstop upon signing a six-year, $140 million deal with the Red Sox in March, made a handful of crucial defensive plays to help Boston beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, 4-3.

He got started with a diving play on a Manuel Margot liner in the fourth inning before kicking it into high gear when it counted the most — in the ninth inning.

With runners on first and second and no outs, Story made another diving play, this time on Harold Ramirez's, liner for a force out at second. Then, Story capped off the day with an outstanding play on a hard hit ground ball from Wander Franco after Jake Diekman walked the bases loaded with two outs in the ninth.

It was one of three potential hits that Story turned into outs, two of them in the ninth inning.

Story, 29, left the Colorado Rockies after six seasons — where he posted a .272/.340/.523 stat line — for the Red Sox as a free agent.

The position change came in an effort by Boston to create an electric middle infield pairing with Story alongside four-time All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who didn't have any interest in switching positions upon Story joining the team.

Story and Bogaerts continue to strengthen their chemistry this season with one smooth play after another.

"He took over the ninth inning," Bogaerts said about Story following Friday's game. "He’s just making these spectacular plays right now with his defense and his range — everything. He’s got it all locked down now."

No player has manned the position next to Bogaerts for more than 60 games since the beginning of 2019 (Brock Holt), per MLB.com, but that could change if the dynamic duo of Story and Bogaerts keep doing what they're doing.

