'The Grimace Effect': Mets are 7-0 since McDonald's mascot's ceremonial first pitch
'The Grimace Effect': Mets are 7-0 since McDonald's mascot's ceremonial first pitch

Updated Jun. 19, 2024 6:12 p.m. ET

There is an unusual hero behind New York Mets' recent hot streak — Grimace

The Mets have gone 7-0 since having Grimace, the furry, purple McDonald's mascot, throw a first pitch last week. Because of that, Mets fans on social media have celebrated Grimace as the key to the team's turnaround, and even the Mets' own social media team has gotten in on the action. The description of the team's official X account currently reads in part, "The Grimace Effect."

The Mets are one of two unbeaten teams across all of Major League Baseball since Grimace's first pitch on June 12th.

They are first in the league in the past week in home runs (13) and RBIs (50) since Grimace's pitch, as well as second in runs (7.43) and team ERA (2.86), and third in batting average (.314) and OPS (.920), per FOX Sports Research. 

Grimace's infusion of hope for the Mets comes for a team that desperately needed some. Even with their recent win streak, the Mets have a 35-37 overall record in 2024.

Mets Manager of Social Media, Janey Murray, spoke in an interview with Forbes about Grimace's effect. 

"I feel like Grimace is just so much fun and beloved, and that's what we're looking to do here, is to bring that kind of fun to the ballpark and make people excited to be here," Murrary said.

The Mets currently have 13.3% of making the playoffs and need to continue to ride the Grimace success train to turn the season around. 

New York Mets
Major League Baseball
