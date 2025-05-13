Major League Baseball
Team USA adds Pirates' ace Paul Skenes to World Baseball Classic roster
Major League Baseball

Team USA adds Pirates' ace Paul Skenes to World Baseball Classic roster

Published May. 13, 2025 11:56 a.m. ET

The 2026 World Baseball Classic is less than a year away, and Team USA’s roster is shaping up. First, they announced that Mark DeRosa would return as manager. Then, Aaron Judge, in his first-ever WBC appearance, was named as the team’s captain. And now, Team USA has itself a starting pitcher. Pittsburgh Pirates’ phenom Paul Skenes was announced by MLB as the latest player to commit to the international tournament.

Skenes, who won’t even turn 23 years old until May 29, is in his second season in the majors. The Pirates selected him first-overall in the June 2023 MLB Draft, and Skenes was in the bigs less than a year later. He ended up winning National League Rookie of the Year honors in 2024 after posting a 1.96 ERA across 133 innings and 23 starts, while striking out 11.5 batters per nine. Skenes punched out one-third of the batters he faced last summer, and over half of the balls in play against him were grounders: that 1.96 ERA didn’t come out of nowhere, it was earned with his performance.

In 2025, Skenes kicked off the year by becoming the fastest-ever starter selected No. 1 in the MLB Draft to make an Opening Day start, per Sarah Langs. While Skenes has struggled a bit more in his sophomore campaign — he’s striking out just under 25% of batters, and his walks are ever-so-slightly up — this is all relative. He’s still managing an ERA of 2.63 through his first nine starts, and has once again managed to keep the ball in the park and regularly on the ground. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Team USA was placed in Pool B in the tournament, alongside Mexico, Italy, Great Britain, and Brazil. Their first game in the 2026 tournament will be played on March 6, at Daikin Park against Brazil. Mark your calendars, as it’s likely going to be the most significant start of Skenes’ career to that point. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top landing spots for disgruntled Red Sox star Rafael Devers

Top landing spots for disgruntled Red Sox star Rafael Devers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes