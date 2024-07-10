Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco charged with sexually abusing a minor

Major League Baseball
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was formally charged on Tuesday by prosecutors in the Dominican Republic with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

The prosecutors decided to press charges four days after the initial deadline expired on July 5, six months after a judge ordered that Franco be investigated in connection with sexual and psychological abuse of the minor.

Nairobi Viloria, the attorney general's office spokesperson, confirmed to The Associated Press that prosecutors presented before a judge the final and formal accusation, but she declined to provide further details.

The indictment also includes the minor’s mother. According to prosecutors, Franco paid the girl’s mother thousands of dollars to consent to the relationship, which lasted four months. The girl’s mother remains under house arrest. The AP is not releasing the woman’s name to preserve her daughter’s privacy.

Franco is under administrative leave by Major League Baseball and the player’s association through July 14.

Tampa Bay’s All-Star shortstop has not played since Aug. 12, 2023 while MLB continues its investigation into an alleged relationship with a minor.

Administrative leave is not disciplinary under the sport’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, and a player continues to be paid. Franco, who has a $2 million salary this year, has remained in his native Dominican Republic while authorities there investigate.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

