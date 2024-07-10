Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco charged with sexually abusing a minor
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was formally charged on Tuesday by prosecutors in the Dominican Republic with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.
The prosecutors decided to press charges four days after the initial deadline expired on July 5, six months after a judge ordered that Franco be investigated in connection with sexual and psychological abuse of the minor.
Nairobi Viloria, the attorney general's office spokesperson, confirmed to The Associated Press that prosecutors presented before a judge the final and formal accusation, but she declined to provide further details.
The indictment also includes the minor’s mother. According to prosecutors, Franco paid the girl’s mother thousands of dollars to consent to the relationship, which lasted four months. The girl’s mother remains under house arrest. The AP is not releasing the woman’s name to preserve her daughter’s privacy.
Franco is under administrative leave by Major League Baseball and the player’s association through July 14.
Tampa Bay’s All-Star shortstop has not played since Aug. 12, 2023 while MLB continues its investigation into an alleged relationship with a minor.
Administrative leave is not disciplinary under the sport’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, and a player continues to be paid. Franco, who has a $2 million salary this year, has remained in his native Dominican Republic while authorities there investigate.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
2024 MLB Power Rankings: Yankees or Red Sox? Orioles or Phillies?
Livvy Dunne celebrates boyfriend Paul Skenes' MLB All-Star nod
Yankees’ slide feels like familiar rock bottom: 'No one’s too discouraged'
-
Pirates' Paul Skenes an All-Star just 8 weeks after debut, and 7 Phillies picked for All-Star Game
José Ramirez latest to join 2024 Home Run Derby, joins Pete Alonso, Gunnar Henderson, more
Elly De La Cruz learning Japanese to talk to Shohei Ohtani at All-Star Game
-
2024 MLB All-Star Rosters: Rosters, starters after voting
Anthony Rendon activated off injured list by Angels after missing 69 games due to strained left hamstring
Cubs' Colten Brewer breaks hand after punching wall, lands on 60-day IL
-
2024 MLB Power Rankings: Yankees or Red Sox? Orioles or Phillies?
Livvy Dunne celebrates boyfriend Paul Skenes' MLB All-Star nod
Yankees’ slide feels like familiar rock bottom: 'No one’s too discouraged'
-
Pirates' Paul Skenes an All-Star just 8 weeks after debut, and 7 Phillies picked for All-Star Game
José Ramirez latest to join 2024 Home Run Derby, joins Pete Alonso, Gunnar Henderson, more
Elly De La Cruz learning Japanese to talk to Shohei Ohtani at All-Star Game
-
2024 MLB All-Star Rosters: Rosters, starters after voting
Anthony Rendon activated off injured list by Angels after missing 69 games due to strained left hamstring
Cubs' Colten Brewer breaks hand after punching wall, lands on 60-day IL