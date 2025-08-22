Major League Baseball
A Squirrel Interrupts Rivalry Between Red Sox and Yankees in the 4th inning
Major League Baseball

A Squirrel Interrupts Rivalry Between Red Sox and Yankees in the 4th inning

Published Aug. 22, 2025 11:37 p.m. ET

A squirrel ran onto the field during Friday night's game between the Yankees and the Red Sox and caused a brief delay.

The speedy critter emerged from an area behind the plate in the fourth inning and stopped behind Boston rookie Jhostynxon Garcia’s left foot as the outfielder took a timeout and adjusted his batting gloves. The squirrel stopped for a second on the third-base foul line before heading to the front of the mound, where it briefly tried to dig a hole as Yankee ace Max Fried looked on.

"I said, ‘Really, that’s going to happen to me in my MLB debut, that's unbelievable," Garcia said through an interpreter after Boston's 1-0 win — a victory that saw them jump New York in the AL Wild-Card standings. 

After stopping on the mound, the squirrel sped towards first baseman Ben Rice, went past first base umpire Carlos Torres and down the right-field line.

Once play resumed, Fried walked Garcia by throwing a pitch to the backstop as the squirrel continued to attempt to find an exit.

On May 23, 2023, another squirrel briefly delayed play between the Orioles and Yankees when it ran through the outfield at Yankee Stadium.

The Orioles were also the visiting team in New York on Aug. 2, 2021, when a cat delayed play for several minutes in the eighth inning.

The cat sped through left field, then got on the warning track and dashed back and forth. The feline climbed up on the low padding along the wall and tried to scale the bullpen fence, but kept falling back down.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: What MLB Could Look Like After Expansion: Eight Divisions, New Rivalries?!

What MLB Could Look Like After Expansion: Eight Divisions, New Rivalries?!

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes