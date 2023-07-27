Major League Baseball
Shohei Ohtani throws first MLB shutout in Angels' 6-0 win over Tigers
Shohei Ohtani gave up one hit and struck out eight in his first career complete game in Major League Baseball, Taylor Ward hit two homers and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 6-0 in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday.

Ohtani (9-5) did not give up a hit until the fifth inning, when Kerry Carpenter led off with a single, but he didn't yield much more on the same day the Angels confirmed they're not trading the two-way superstar.

The hard-throwing righty with wicked offspeed pitches had previously finished eight innings five times, most recently Sept. 29, 2022. He walked three in the 111-pitch performance with 71 strikes.

Michael Lorenzen (5-7) gave up three runs on five hits while walking one and striking out seven over five innings on what might have been his final start with the franchise.

The 31-year-old Lorenzen signed a one-year deal with the rebuilding Tigers, who are likely hoping they can acquire assets for a pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever before the trade deadline Tuesday.

The Angels, aiming for their first playoff appearance since 2014, sent a message to their players and fans that they're in a win-now mode with a significant trade that essentially confirmed Ohtani is staying at least through the season. The Ohtani-led pitching staff was bolstered Wednesday night in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, acquiring right-handers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López.

Ohtani, who will be a free agent after the season, went 0-for-5 at the plate and struck out twice.

His teammates provided plenty of offense.

Trey Cabbage's sacrifice fly in the second inning was his first of three RBIs. Ward hit a homer in sixth and eighth innings.

Ohtani kept Detroit off balance at the plate, throwing fastballs that approached 100 mph and leaving them flailing at sliders and splitters.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

