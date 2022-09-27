Shohei Ohtani interview with Ben Verlander to air Oct. 18 on FS1
FOX Sports' Ben Verlander traveled to Japan for 10 days in August to immerse in the people, the culture and the baseball, particularly the baseball journey of the singular Shohei Ohtani.
Verlander's time in Japan included visiting Ohtani’s hometown, attending several ballgames, exploring the cities, meeting Ohtani’s former coaches, former teammates and hometown mayor, and hosting several meet-ups with fans.
He then returned to Los Angeles and conducted a one-on-one interview with Ohtani.
All of this will be unveiled in FOX Sports' show "Searching for Shohei: An Interview Special," a 60-minute documentary produced by Religion of Sports. The show will be broadcast Oct. 18 on FS1 after Game 1 of the ALCS.
Verlander has been an outspoken fan of Ohtani's and an admirer of his accomplishments since before the two-way star's MVP season in 2021. In fact, "Shohei Ohtani News" has become a recurring segment on FOX Sports' "Flippin' Bats" podcast.
"I take it as a sense of responsibility to make sure I’m talking about him the right way," Verlander told Bob Nightengale.
Ohtani has had two unprecedented seasons, starring as both a pitcher and a hitter for the Los Angeles Angels. The unanimous AL MVP last season, he's in a tight race with Aaron Judge for the 2022 edition of the award.
But you can probably guess which player would get Verlander's vote.