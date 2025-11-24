Major League Baseball
Shohei Ohtani Confirms Intent to Represent Japan in 2026 World Baseball Classic
Shohei Ohtani Confirms Intent to Represent Japan in 2026 World Baseball Classic

Published Nov. 24, 2025 10:52 p.m. ET

Fresh off a second-straight World Series title, Shohei Ohtani already has his sights set on claiming another repeat.

Ohtani announced Monday on social media his intention to represent Japan again in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar will compete in the WBC for the second time, with his first appearance in 2023 resulting in Japan winning gold for a third time and his first tournament MVP award.

"Thank you to all the fans for another great season. I'll train hard and look forward to seeing you all next year," Ohtani wrote to Dodgers fans in the post confirming his decision.

Ohtani's return to Team Japan immediately makes them favorites to repeat following their title-winning 2023 run. The unicorn's most memorable moment came on his gold-clinching strikeout of former Angels teammate and Team USA star Mike Trout, giving him a storybook ending to his standout tournament performance.

In seven games as a hitter, Ohtani batted .435 with 10 hits, one home run, and eight RBIs. He also pitched in three games, recording a 1.86 ERA with 11 strikeouts.

Ohtani and Japan will compete in Pool C of the 2026 Classic on March 6 at the Tokyo Dome. The reigning WBC champions will be joined by Chinese Taipei, Korea, Australia and Czechia.

