Boston Red Sox
Red Sox SS Trevor Story hopes for July return from elbow injury as DH
Boston Red Sox

Red Sox SS Trevor Story hopes for July return from elbow injury as DH

Published Jun. 13, 2023 11:53 a.m. ET

Red Sox infielder Trevor Story thinks he can return to the lineup next month as the team’s designated hitter.

Recovering from surgery in January on his injured right elbow, Story is in Boston working out with the Red Sox after doing much of his rehab work at the team’s complex in Fort Myers, Florida.

"Yeah, [July] is a real possibility," Story told reporters before Monday night's game against the Colorado Rockies, his former team. "I think that’s as early as we’ve looked at it. That’s obviously exciting to me. To be able to just impact the team with my bat is something I feel like I can do, so we’ll make that decision soon."

He also thinks he might be able to play shortstop by August.

"I think the progression is kind of a moving thing based on how I feel," Story said. "I feel good about coming back to play shortstop sometime in August. I know that’s what I want to do. That’s my goal."

After star slugger Xander Bogaerts signed with San Diego in December, the Red Sox have struggled to find consistency at shortstop with Story sidelined. Kiké Hernández made his MLB-leading 14th error Monday, bouncing a throw past first base for Colorado’s first run.

Before the game, manager Alex Cora said Story threw from 120 feet and planned to take batting practice with the team most of the week. Then he is likely to return to Florida for workouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Boston Red Sox
Trevor Story
share
Get more from Boston Red Sox Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Ex-NFL player Hillis recounts rescuing son, niece from rip current off Florida beach

Ex-NFL player Hillis recounts rescuing son, niece from rip current off Florida beach

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs2023 Belmont Stakes Image 2023 Belmont Stakes
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes