Major League Baseball
Red Sox SP Lucas Giolito to undergo elbow surgery, putting his season in jeopardy
Major League Baseball

Red Sox SP Lucas Giolito to undergo elbow surgery, putting his season in jeopardy

Updated Mar. 11, 2024 5:15 p.m. ET

Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito will undergo right elbow surgery on Tuesday, potentially ending his first season with the team before it even begins.

Manager Alex Cora confirmed the development to reporters on Monday. The decision comes after Giolito traveled to Alabama last week to get a second opinion from Dr. Jeffrey R. Dugas.

"The extent of it, we don't know yet," Red Sox manager Alex Cora was quoted as saying by MLB.com. "We know it's with the ligament. So we'll know more tomorrow when they go in. The type of surgery, we don't know yet."

Giolito, who signed a $38.5 million, two-year deal with the Red Sox, made two starts in spring training. He tossed a pair of scoreless innings in his first outing before reporting discomfort in the elbow after getting tagged for four runs and three walks in 2 1/3 innings against Minnesota on March 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be the second major right-elbow surgery for the 29-year-old Giolito. The right-hander had Tommy John surgery on Aug. 31, 2012, less that two months after Washington made him the top overall pick in the 2012 amateur draft.

Giolito reached the majors in 2016 with Washington. He was an All-Star in 2019 while pitching for the Chicago White Sox and has been reliable during his big-league career, throwing at least 160 innings in five of the last six seasons.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later

Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Tournament Image Big Ten TournamentBig East Tournament Image Big East Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes