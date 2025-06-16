Major League Baseball The Red Sox Botched the Rafael Devers Saga Every Step of the Way Updated Jun. 16, 2025 5:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

If it’s difficult to understand why the Boston Red Sox would trade their best hitter, who also happened to be the face of the franchise, that’s because the Rafael Devers situation was flawed from the beginning.

Sunday's blockbuster trade that sent Devers to the San Francisco Giants isn’t just about the drama that unfolded this season — although that was the tipping point. In actuality, we have to go back five years to illustrate the full scope of what will go down as the most shocking trade in Major League Baseball this year.

The Devers saga begins with Boston’s cost-cutting decision to trade Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers in February 2020. There was, unsurprisingly, fierce backlash to the Sox parting ways with Betts, the 2018 American League MVP and one of the best players in the history of the organization. The Betts trade was a salary dump, designed so that Red Sox owner John Henry could save money and dip below MLB’s luxury tax threshold.

Sounding familiar?

The ire encompassing the Red Sox fan base was further provoked after the organization did not re-sign Xander Bogaerts in December 2022. That time, the Sox didn’t even bother trading the shortstop in order to get something in return. They simply let Bogaerts, another homegrown star and a key member of their 2018 championship team, walk away in free agency after making unserious, low-ball offers that were never going to keep him in Boston.

In January 2023, after repeatedly letting down the fan base, Henry and then-chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom responded to the growing turmoil by signing Devers to a 10-year, $313.5 million contract extension. In a vacuum, the Red Sox found an anchor in Devers, a star player the team could win with and build around. Finally, right? Except, there were always questions about the timing of the Devers signing, the largest deal in the franchise’s history, which was littered with red flags from the start.

Three key players of the last Red Sox team to win the World Series – Xander Bogaerts, Mookie Betts, and Rafael Devers – are now gone. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

The front office’s decision to sign Devers long-term seemed like it happened in large part because the Sox didn’t have a choice. They needed to get in the good graces of their fan base and signal in some way that they were still committed to winning. After the financially-motivated decision to part ways with Betts and Bogaerts, they couldn’t let a third homegrown star depart from Boston and expect the Fenway Faithful to support them. So the Devers deal was viewed as an expensive reaction to losing clubhouse leaders and fan-favorite players.

While it was a no-brainer for Devers to agree to the deal, there were always concerns that the contract would age poorly.

Devers was a 26-year-old All-Star with defensive limitations at the time of the signing. It was as clear then as it is now that Devers would eventually be expected to transition from third base to first base or serve as the designated hitter. But, in 2023, the Red Sox felt that those conversations could be postponed. What mattered most two years ago was that Devers would be the clear face of the franchise and the club’s offensive catalyst through his age-36 season. He would be the one to save face from the front office’s cost-cutting mistakes.

But the Red Sox didn’t think this through.

The thing is, the team's decision to shelve important conversations about their expectations of Devers was, ultimately, at the heart of the failure that led to his trade. If the Red Sox felt that part of the responsibility of signing a $300 million-plus contract was being a team leader, then that had to be communicated to Devers before finalizing the deal. There was a clear void in clubhouse leadership after Betts and Bogaerts left Boston, but in 2023 Devers told reporters that he doesn’t see himself as a leader. Still, on a Red Sox roster brimming with new, young players, Devers would clearly be pushed into that role whether he felt comfortable with it or not, which is a surefire way to create underlying tension.

Then came the Alex Bregman signing. Under chief baseball officer Craig Breslow’s leadership, the Red Sox this winter signed Bregman to play third base, but they were unclear about their expectations for Devers. Remember that conversation about Devers eventually being forced to move off third, something that should’ve taken place at the time of his signing? It was botched. Devers told reporters in spring training that he didn’t know what the Red Sox had planned for him, or where he was expected to play long-term. After all, Bregman has an opt-out after this year, so it’s possible the Red Sox could need a third baseman again by next season.

Their internal communications were just as messy as all the public back-and-forth drama.

By the end of spring, Devers agreed to move to designated hitter. After starting the season 0-for-19 with 15 strikeouts, he finally found a groove in his new role, emerging as a top 10 hitter in baseball since May. Then came the season-ending injury to first baseman Triston Casas. Again, the Red Sox asked Devers to switch positions and play first base. Devers refused, stating the team told him earlier in the year to put away his glove. Again, the Red Sox failed by not clearly communicating to Devers their expectations of him, even while knowing that they were thin at first base behind Casas.

Alex Bregman's arrival did little to clarify Rafael Devers' future with the Red Sox. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Then came a Sunday evening that fans will never forget. The Red Sox swept their rival New York Yankees on Father’s Day, bringing them just a half-game back in the American League wild-card race. Devers did his thing, as usual, punishing the Bronx Bombers with a clutch home run. Finally, the Red Sox looked like a playoff team and fans were optimistic for the first time in several years. The front office shattered that momentum before dinner. A few hours after Devers celebrated a big win and asserted that he was confident about the club’s chances, the Red Sox traded him to San Francisco.

The Red Sox will assert that there was a chasm between Devers and the front office that was irreparable, but did they honestly try? Even as the team finally started playing better, even as Devers himself said he was past all the distractions, the Red Sox could not look beyond that boiling tension. Since the Giants have agreed to take on his contract, the opportunity to dump Devers’ salary while moving on from a player whose biggest crime was speaking his mind was too delicious for the Red Sox to pass up — even if it now means they’re an objectively weaker team with a much more arduous path to the playoffs because of it.

Now, in the middle of June, there are more questions about the team’s future than there are answers.

Most importantly, how will the Red Sox spend the money they saved on Devers’ contract, valued at around $255 million over the next eight seasons? And even if the relationship was irreparable, why trade Devers now? Bregman is all but certain to opt-out at the end of the year, and the Red Sox no longer have any leverage in those negotiations, so his agent, Scott Boras, can raise the price knowing Boston is desperate to roster a third baseman. And what happens the rest of this season? The Red Sox offense was designed to rely on Devers as the anchor to a slew of up-and-coming players who will undoubtedly suffer pitfalls during their major-league development. Without Devers and Bregman out with injury, the lineup is not strong enough to overcome those growing pains.

Rafael Devers' final appearance for Boston saw him hit a home run against the Yankees. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Devers, an annual 30-home-run hitter, is not easy to replace, even despite his defensive limitations. The four players Boston received in exchange for the trade don’t even come close to justifying the talent the team just lost. So this was yet another salary dump from Henry, who is right back where he was after he traded Betts — on the wrong end of the deal. How will the Red Sox justify their latest misstep to fans?

Rather than face the music, Henry would rather hide. The club owner has not held a formal media availability since 2020, and he’s not going to start now. Breslow and team president Sam Kennedy, too, are in no rush to hold a press conference on a devastating trade for the fan base. They will have waited more than 24 hours since Devers was told he was traded to the Giants to divulge their thought process, which is expected to be shared over a Zoom-video call late Monday night. How brave.

The Red Sox are putting on a masterclass on how not to treat star players. In case it isn't clear, they’ve botched it every step of the way.

Deesha Thosar covers Major League Baseball as a reporter and columnist for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar.

