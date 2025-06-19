Major League Baseball
Rays RHP Hunter Bigge Carted Off Field After He's Struck With Foul Ball
Major League Baseball

Rays RHP Hunter Bigge Carted Off Field After He's Struck With Foul Ball

Published Jun. 19, 2025 11:00 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge was carted off the field in a frightening scene Thursday night after he was struck by a foul ball in the dugout.

In the top of the seventh inning, Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman fouled a pitch into the Rays’ dugout, and it hit Bigge, a 27-year-old right-hander currently on the injured list.

Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived to attend to Bigge. After several quiet minutes as Rays players knelt on the field, Bigge was placed on a backboard and carted off.

Bigge, on the 15-day injured list with a lat strain, gave a thumbs-up gesture as the Steinbrenner Field crowd rose for a standing ovation. The game resumed after an eight-minute delay with Baltimore leading 4-1.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Major League Baseball
Tampa Bay Rays
