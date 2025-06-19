Rays RHP Hunter Bigge Carted Off Field After He's Struck With Foul Ball
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge was carted off the field in a frightening scene Thursday night after he was struck by a foul ball in the dugout.
In the top of the seventh inning, Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman fouled a pitch into the Rays’ dugout, and it hit Bigge, a 27-year-old right-hander currently on the injured list.
Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived to attend to Bigge. After several quiet minutes as Rays players knelt on the field, Bigge was placed on a backboard and carted off.
Bigge, on the 15-day injured list with a lat strain, gave a thumbs-up gesture as the Steinbrenner Field crowd rose for a standing ovation. The game resumed after an eight-minute delay with Baltimore leading 4-1.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
