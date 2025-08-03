Major League Baseball Rangers' Jacob deGrom Is Fastest to 1,800 Career Strikeouts in MLB History Published Aug. 3, 2025 7:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Texas Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom became the fastest pitcher in MLB history to reach 1,800 career strikeouts by games and innings on Sunday.

In the second inning against Seattle, deGrom got Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford to swing through a 98.7 mph four-seam fastball for his fourth stirkeout of the game. With the strikeout, deGrom became the fastest to 1,800 career strikeouts in games (240) and innings pitched (1,493 1/3).

The 37-year-old right-hander beat the marks of two left-handers. Hall-of-Famer Randy Johnson needed 243 games to record 1,800 strikeouts. It took the Atlanta Braves' Chris Sale 1,498 innings.

DeGrom, who entered the game with a 10-3 record and 2.55 ERA, worked five innings and finished with five strikeouts and three walks. He allowed four hits, including three home runs, and five earned runs.

It was the first time deGrom allowed three homers in a game since Sept. 30, 2022, against the Braves, while a member of the New York Mets.

DeGrom, a five-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young Award winner, signed a five-year, $185 million deal with the Rangers before the 2023 season. He was limited to nine starts over his first two seasons due to injury.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

