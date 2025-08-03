Major League Baseball
Rangers' Jacob deGrom Is Fastest to 1,800 Career Strikeouts in MLB History
Major League Baseball

Rangers' Jacob deGrom Is Fastest to 1,800 Career Strikeouts in MLB History

Published Aug. 3, 2025 7:00 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom became the fastest pitcher in MLB history to reach 1,800 career strikeouts by games and innings on Sunday.

In the second inning against Seattle, deGrom got Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford to swing through a 98.7 mph four-seam fastball for his fourth stirkeout of the game. With the strikeout, deGrom became the fastest to 1,800 career strikeouts in games (240) and innings pitched (1,493 1/3).

The 37-year-old right-hander beat the marks of two left-handers. Hall-of-Famer Randy Johnson needed 243 games to record 1,800 strikeouts. It took the Atlanta Braves' Chris Sale 1,498 innings.

DeGrom, who entered the game with a 10-3 record and 2.55 ERA, worked five innings and finished with five strikeouts and three walks. He allowed four hits, including three home runs, and five earned runs.

It was the first time deGrom allowed three homers in a game since Sept. 30, 2022, against the Braves, while a member of the New York Mets.

DeGrom, a five-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young Award winner, signed a five-year, $185 million deal with the Rangers before the 2023 season. He was limited to nine starts over his first two seasons due to injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Texas Rangers
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: A Baseball Field in a Racetrack? MLB's Speedway Classic Makes History

A Baseball Field in a Racetrack? MLB's Speedway Classic Makes History

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes