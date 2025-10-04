Major League Baseball 'Beat It Wally!': A-Rod Trolls Papi With Red Sox Mascot's Head After Playoff Exit Updated Oct. 4, 2025 5:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Talk about a nice gift from Alex Rodriguez to David Ortiz.

The two MLB legends were back in the studio for the "MLB on FOX Pregame" show ahead of Saturday's Game 1 of the AL Division Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees. But before breaking down that game, Rodriguez wanted to remind Ortiz who the Yankees had just eliminated in the previous series.

"Papi, you're my compadre, and I have to apologize because I know your Red Sox got bounced and I'm sure you're feeling a little bad. But I got you this second-best thing will make you feel good," Rodriguez said.



He then took out the head from under the desk of the beloved Red Sox mascot, Wally, and placed it in front of Ortiz. Ortiz responded by giving Wally's head a gentle kiss with a smile: "I love you Wally, don't listen to these guys."

Rodriguez then gave the mascot the heave-ho by tossing the head behind him and adding: "Beat it Wally."

The Yankees eliminated the Red Sox in Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series on Thursday, thanks to rookie pitcher Cam Schlittler's dominant outing in the deciding game at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees and Red Sox have now met six times in the MLB playoffs: in the 1999 ALCS, the 2003 ALCS, the 2004 ALCS, the 2018 ALDS, the 2021 Wild Card Game, and the 2025 Wild Card Series. This season was the first time New York had beaten Boston since the 2003 campaign. The Bronx Bombers also became just the third team to win the Wild Card Series after losing Game 1, joining the 2020 A's (vs. the White Sox) and the 2020 Padres (vs. the Cardinals).

