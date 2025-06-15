Major League Baseball Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler expects to retire at end of contract in 2027 Updated Jun. 15, 2025 7:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Zack Wheeler is continuing to pitch at a high level in 2025, as he's likely set to be named an All-Star for the third time in his career in the coming weeks. However, the end of the Philadelphia Phillies ace's career is in the near future.

Wheeler plans to retire once his contract expires at the end of the 2027 season, he told The Athletic. When asked if his performance could alter those plans, Wheeler reiterated that it won't be the case, saying it "doesn't matter."

"It’ll be easy to walk away," Wheeler said.

As he turned 35 in late May, Wheeler is one of the rare cases in recent MLB history to perform better after their 30th birthday than they did before it. After making his MLB debut with the New York Mets in 2013, Wheeler had some up-and-down seasons. He missed two years in 2015 and 2016 due to Tommy John surgery before eventually leaving the Mets for the Phillies in free agency ahead of the 2020 season.

Ever since he arrived in Philadelphia, Wheeler has been one of the best pitchers in baseball. He has logged a 2.93 ERA in his five-plus seasons with the team, finishing second in NL Cy Young voting twice (2021, 2024). Last season, Wheeler went 16-7 with a 2.57 ERA and an NL-leading 0.955 WHIP. He also had 224 strikeouts in 200 innings pitched.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wheeler's arguably been even better this season. Entering his start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, Wheeler was 6-2 with a 2.85 ERA, 0.902 WHIP and 101 strikeouts in 82 innings pitched over 13 starts. He was in the top 10 in the NL in each of those aforementioned stats entering Sunday's outing and will likely improve his standing as he allowed one run on four hits, zero walks and nine strikeouts in six innings against the Blue Jays.

The Phillies initially signed Wheeler to a five-year, $118 million deal in December 2019. As he proved to be worth more than that contract, they gave him a three-year, $126 million extension in the weeks leading up to the 2024 season. That extension gave Wheeler the highest average annual salary among all pitchers at $42 million, per Spotrac.

Zack Wheeler has been one of baseball's best pitchers since he joined the Phillies in 2020, helping them win the 2022 NLCS. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Wheeler's rise to prominence has also led to the Phillies' surge into becoming a title contender. They've made the postseason each year since 2022, with Wheeler going 4-3 and logging a 2.18 ERA over 12 postseason appearances. He helped them win the NL pennant in 2022.

The Phillies appear primed to make another run for the postseason in 2025. They improved to 42-29 with their win on Sunday, sitting just 2.5 games back of the Mets for the NL East lead. They're also four games ahead of the first team out in the NL wild card race.

However, Wheeler's retirement timeline certainly tightens the Phillies' championship window. Righty Aaron Nola (2031) and lefty Christopher Sanchez (2031, potential opt out after 2028 season) are the only other pitchers in their starting rotation who are under contract after the 2027 season.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

share