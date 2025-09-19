Major League Baseball
Phillies Reinstate Alec Bohm From 10-Day Injured List For Stretch Run
Phillies Reinstate Alec Bohm From 10-Day Injured List For Stretch Run

Published Sep. 19, 2025 6:45 p.m. ET

The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated Alec Bohm from the 10-day injured list Friday, bringing back the veteran third baseman as they prepare for the postseason.

Bohm was placed on the injured list on Sept. 8 with left shoulder inflammation. The 29-year-old is batting .272 with nine homers and 51 RBIs over 111 games this season.

To make room for Bohm on the 28-man roster, the Phillies optioned infielder Rafael Lantigua to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The Phillies have already clinched the National League East and have a 91-62 record. Philadelphia is also in good position to secure the No. 2 playoff spot in the NL race, which would allow it to skip the wild-card round and advance directly to the NL Division Series.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

