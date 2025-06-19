Major League Baseball Phillies Place RHP Aaron Nola on 60-day IL After Injuring His Ribcage Updated Jun. 19, 2025 5:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Philadelphia Phillies moved right-hander Aaron Nola to the 60-day injured list on Thursday, a week after he injured his ribcage while trying to work himself back from a sprained right ankle.

Nola had been out since early May with the ankle injury. He experienced stiffness in his right side last week in Toronto that wiped out a planned session against live batters, and an MRI showed a stress reaction in his right ribcage.

Nola, who's in the second season of a seven-year, $172 million contract, is 105-86 with a 3.78 ERA in 11 seasons with the Phillies, making six straight opening-day starts from 2018-23. He was 1-7 with a 6.16 ERA in nine starts this year before injuring his ankle on May 8 during pregame agility drills.

He started out the season with one of his worst outings, conceding five runs on six hits and two home runs. He then recorded four more losses over his next four starts, including allowing seven runs on nine hits in an 11-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

He bounced back with a dominant performance against the Chicago Cubs where he allowed just one earned run on three hits, while striking out six. And then earned his first win of the season in his next start against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Those two outings proved to be a blip, though, as the Cleveland Guardians got to Nola his next time on the mound before he had his worst outing of the season, allowing nine earned runs on 12 hits over 3.2 innings to the St. Louis Cardinals.

That was his last start before spraining his right ankle, and while rehabbing that injury, he made matters worse.

The Phillies selected the contract of infielder Buddy Kennedy from Triple-A Lehigh Valley before Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins and optioned infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson to the IronPigs.

Kennedy, 26, is batting .283 with eight homers and 40 RBIs in 61 games for Lehigh Valley this season and was the International League Player of the Month for May. In 54 major league games over three seasons with the Diamondbacks, Tigers and Phillies, he has batted .203 with two homers and 19 RBIs.

Wilson batted .194 with one home run and 4 RBIs in 22 games for the Phillies this season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

