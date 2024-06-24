Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball
Orioles recall outfield prospect Heston Kjerstad, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft
Published Jun. 24, 2024 2:07 p.m. ET
The Baltimore Orioles recalled outfield prospect Heston Kjerstad from the minor leagues on Monday prior to the start of their series with AL Central-leading Cleveland.
Kjerstad is ranked No. 21 on MLB Pipeline's prospect list. He went 2 for 14 in seven games with the Orioles earlier this season. At Triple-A Norfolk, he's hit .300 with 16 home runs and 58 RBIs in 2024.
Kjerstad was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft out of Arkansas.
Baltimore designated utilityman Nick Maton for assignment.
ADVERTISEMENT
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
recommended
-
Max Scherzer victorious in season debut; Rangers sweep Royals with 4-0 win
2024 MLB odds: Paul Skenes takes over as NL ROY favorite; Imanaga drops
MLB's greatest living HOFer? Braves still title contenders? Mets trade Pete Alonso?
-
2024 MLB All-Star Game: Voting leaders, rosters, starting lineups
2024 MLB Power Rankings: Yankees or Phillies No. 1?
Steven Kwan and MLB's top 10 pursuits of .400 since Ted Williams
-
Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later
Paul Skenes tosses eight strikeouts in season-high seven innings vs. Rays
Longest Home Runs in MLB History
recommended
-
Max Scherzer victorious in season debut; Rangers sweep Royals with 4-0 win
2024 MLB odds: Paul Skenes takes over as NL ROY favorite; Imanaga drops
MLB's greatest living HOFer? Braves still title contenders? Mets trade Pete Alonso?
-
2024 MLB All-Star Game: Voting leaders, rosters, starting lineups
2024 MLB Power Rankings: Yankees or Phillies No. 1?
Steven Kwan and MLB's top 10 pursuits of .400 since Ted Williams
-
Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later
Paul Skenes tosses eight strikeouts in season-high seven innings vs. Rays
Longest Home Runs in MLB History