Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday returns to the lineup in Triple-A after arm problems

Top-ranked prospect Jackson Holliday was back in the lineup Tuesday night for Triple-A Norfolk after missing nearly two weeks with arm issues.

Holliday hadn't played since June 12 and spent time on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. He was in the leadoff spot Tuesday as the designated hitter and drew a walk his first time up. The Orioles said he'll DH exclusively for several weeks as part of his rehab progression.

Holliday was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft and is MLB Pipeline's No. 1-ranked prospect. The infielder struggled earlier this season in his first major league stint. He went back to the minors after going 2 for 34 with 18 strikeouts.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

