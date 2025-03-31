Major League Baseball Orioles' Colton Cowser hits IL, expected to miss 6-8 weeks Published Mar. 31, 2025 3:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser is expected to miss at least six weeks with a broken left thumb.

Baltimore put Cowser on the 10-day injured list Monday before its home opener against Boston. The Orioles recalled outfielder Dylan Carlson from Triple-A Norfolk.

Cowser wasn't able to hit in the ninth inning of Sunday's loss at Toronto after he slid headfirst into first base in the seventh. He finished a close second in last year's Rookie of the Year vote after hitting 24 home runs, a season that ended with a different hand injury, when Cowser's left hand was broken by a pitch in the AL wild card series.

"It's probably six to eight weeks minimum," manager Brandon Hyde said of the thumb. "It's not going to be the last injury we have this season. We're going to have things pop up. That's why you create depth, and it gives other guys opportunities, but it's a blow."

ADVERTISEMENT

The 25-year-old outfielder – Cowser spent time at all three outfield positions in 2024, but is primarily the Orioles' left fielder – was a significant contributor to last year's team, batting .242/.321/.447 while playing solid defense. The former first-round pick replicating that success in ‘25 is an important part of the Orioles’ strategy this year, given they focused on their lineup over improving their starting pitching over the offseason. Now, they might be without his bat for up to two months while he recovers.

As for Carlson, he hit all of .209/.287/.277 with the St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays in 2024 over 96 games, but he's been recalled to take the place on the bench of Hjeston Kjerstad, who will likely take most of Cowser's playing time while he's unavailable. Kjerstad posted a .253/.351/.394 line in 2024 over 39 big-league games, and has found success in Triple-A, as well.

Hyde did say he's hopeful right-hander Albert Suarez (shoulder inflammation) won't have to miss much time after going on the IL over the weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share