Nick Martinez To Start Game 1 Of World Series For Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are mixing things up to start their World Series pursuit.

Veteran right-hander Nick Martinez will start on the mound for the Rays over Drew Rasmussen in Game 1 of the World Series at American Family Field on Friday. Rasmussen, who has posted a 1.29 ERA through three starts this postseason, started Game 1 of the ALDS and Game 1 of the ALCS.

The shake-up by Rays manager Kevin Cash is designed to give Rasmussen an extra day of rest after the ace started Game 5 of the ACLS against the Cleveland Guardians. It also allows for one of Rasmussen or Freddy Peralta to start Game 3 at Tropicana Field. Peralta notably has a 2.62 ERA over 20 appearances at home this season.

Additionally, Martinez has been stellar for the Rays on the road this season, posting a 2.38 ERA in 16 road starts during the regular season compared to a 3.90 ERA at home.

Coverage of Game 1 of the World Series will start at 7 p.m. ET on FOX.