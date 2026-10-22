Nick Martinez To Start Game 1 Of World Series For Rays
The Tampa Bay Rays are mixing things up to start their World Series pursuit.
Veteran right-hander Nick Martinez will start on the mound for the Rays over Drew Rasmussen in Game 1 of the World Series at American Family Field on Friday. Rasmussen, who has posted a 1.29 ERA through three starts this postseason, started Game 1 of the ALDS and Game 1 of the ALCS.
The shake-up by Rays manager Kevin Cash is designed to give Rasmussen an extra day of rest after the ace started Game 5 of the ACLS against the Cleveland Guardians. It also allows for one of Rasmussen or Freddy Peralta to start Game 3 at Tropicana Field. Peralta notably has a 2.62 ERA over 20 appearances at home this season.
Additionally, Martinez has been stellar for the Rays on the road this season, posting a 2.38 ERA in 16 road starts during the regular season compared to a 3.90 ERA at home.
Coverage of Game 1 of the World Series will start at 7 p.m. ET on FOX.
-
Angels Make Decision On Manager Kurt Suzuki's Future
Brewers Manager Pat Murphy Explains 'Most Gratifying Part' Of Dodgers Sweep
‘Best in Baseball’: How Kyle Snyder Built the Rays’ Pitching Staff
-
Rays vs. Brewers: 26 Numbers To Know For The 2026 World Series
2026 World Series Schedule: How To Watch Brewers vs. Rays On FOX
Hal Steinbrenner Backs Boone, Cashman and Blames Yankees Players for Early Exit
-
What Is MLB's ABS Challenge System? How Baseball's Newest Mechanism Works
2026 World Series MVP: Chourio, Contreras Open As Favorites; Caminero Third
Rays Are Back In World Series: 3 Takeaways From ALCS Game 6