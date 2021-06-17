Major League Baseball MLB MVP Watch: Vladdy Jr., Tatis Jr. highlight neck-and-neck races in AL and NL 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

An injury to the presumptive MVP favorite in the American League has shaken up the race for the award.

When we last checked in on the AL and NL MVP races, Mike Trout was a hefty favorite out of the Junior Circuit. But a calf injury for the Los Angeles Angels star opened the door for the rest of the league to make a strong case.

Trout hasn't featured since May 17, while the likes of Toronto Blue Jays phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and fellow Angel Shohei Ohtani have jumped up the odds boards, along with Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox.

In the NL, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is making a strong case to be the first pitcher to win the award since Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw pulled off the feat in 2014.

If deGrom can make a push, he'll not only have to avoid injury ⁠— which seems to be a concern ⁠— but also fend off the likes of two young stars in San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. and Atlanta Braves wunderkind Ronald Acuña Jr.

According to FOX Bet's insights, here are the three MVP favorites in both the AL and NL , along with analysis from our MLB experts ⁠— Ben Verlander, Jordan Shusterman and Jake Mintz.

Let's get to it!

(Note: All stats and odds information current prior to Thursday's matchups)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+120)

2021 stats: .343 BA, .447 OBP, .682 SLG, 22 HR

Mintz's thoughts: "He’s here, he’s beautiful and he’s undeniably the best hitter in the American League right now. His home run alerts have become automatic, expected parts of my nightly routine. It doesn’t matter whether the batter's box is in Dunedin, Buffalo or Toronto, Guerrero makes sure the ball ends up on the moon. It’s only June, but Vladdy is currently leading the AL in all three Triple Crown categories. That sounds like an MVP season to me. Now, if only he could help the scuffling Jays out on the mound …"

2. Shohei Ohtani (+165)

2021 stats: .271 BA, .350 OBP, .618 SLG, 19 HR | 2-1 record, 2.85 ERA, 68 K

Shusterman's thoughts: "Any amount of time that we are not getting to watch Mike Trout play baseball due to injury is a frustrating time, but for the purposes of Ohtani's MVP chase, it has undeniably helped further spotlight the ridiculousness of what he's been doing. His once-in-a-lifetime talent has clearly won over the general public in a way that will help obscure whatever underwhelming record the Angels will likely finish at. If he stays healthy, I really do think he'll be neck-and-neck with Vlad Jr. unless the Blue Jays somehow win the AL East."

3. Xander Bogaerts (+2000)

2021 stats: .325 BA, .387 OBP, .571 SLG, 13 HR

Verlander's thoughts: "Xander has some work to do to catch the others ahead of him. He’s hitting well over .300 on the year for the surprising Red Sox but needs to add to the home run total if he wants any chance to jump over the others."

AL Honorable Mentions:

NATIONAL LEAGUE

1. Fernando Tatís Jr. (+200)

2021 stats: .277 BA, .352 OBP, .665 SLG, 21 HR

Shusterman's thoughts: "The highlights just keep on coming for Tatís, with his most recent jaw-dropping feats including an epic grand slam at Citi Field and then a career-long 477-foot blast at Coors Field. That said, the Padres have been relatively scuffling as of late, and are struggling to keep pace with the Dodgers and the inexplicably incredible Giants. The longer they remain stuck in third place, the harder it will likely be for Tatís to rise to the top of most MVP ballots. But his performance has remained so electrifying that San Diego's record might also end up being irrelevant."

2. Jacob deGrom (+225)

2021 stats: 6-2 record, 0.54 ERA, 111 K

Mintz's thoughts: "Jacob deGrom is better right now than any pitcher has ever been. There, I said it. I wasn’t on this earth for Sandy Koufax or Bob Gibson. I was pooping in diapers during peak Pedro Martinez. But I don’t care. Pitching cannot get better than this. Sure, the lingering health concerns aren’t ideal, but whenever Jake is on the mound dominance is inevitable. He’s allowed four earned runs all year. Like, holy crap! Cherish this, people. We’re blessed to be alive for this run of form."

3. Ronald Acuña Jr. (+500)

2021 stats: .292 BA, .369 OBP, .606 SLG, 18 HR

Verlander's thoughts: "Ronald Acuña is still in a great position to win MVP. Hot on Fernando Tatís Jr. in the home run race in the NL, Acuña has cooled off just a little from the sensational pace he was on to start the year. I expect him to heat back up and make a good run at MVP."

NL Honorable Mentions:

