Major League Baseball Mets reportedly hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as next manager Updated Nov. 6, 2023 1:31 p.m. ET

The New York Mets are hiring Carlos Mendoza as their next manager, per multiple outlets.

Mendoza comes from the crosstown rival New York Yankees, where he has served as Aaron Boone's bench coach since 2020 and worked in the organization since 2009. This is his first MLB managerial job.

Mendoza is the third Mets manager since current owner Steve Cohen took control of the team in late 2020. Cohen replaced the manager he inherited, Luis Rojas, with veteran Buck Showalter after the 2021 season. The Mets won 101 games under Showalter in 2022, but parted ways with him on the last day of a disappointing 2023 season in which they went 75-87 and traded away several veterans midseason.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

