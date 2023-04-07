New York Mets
Mets owner vows change from 'Phillies colors' in team's jersey ad patch
New York Mets

Mets owner vows change from 'Phillies colors' in team's jersey ad patch

Published Apr. 7, 2023 6:48 p.m. ET

Steve Cohen plans to patch things up with New York Mets fans over an ad on the uniform.

In a partnership with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, the team wore patches on its jersey sleeves for the first time during Friday's home opener against the Miami Marlins

But the patch design, which features the hospital's logo as a large white box with small red text, didn't really fit for a team traditionally decked out in blue and orange with blue pinstripes on its home jerseys, not to mention one that counts the red-and-white-branded Philadelphia Phillies as a primary rival.

The club announced the sponsorship agreement Thursday and showed off the new uniform patches in a photo online. The announcement and photo immediately drew scorn on social media — and Cohen, the Mets owner, revealed before Friday's game that he was also among the detractors.

"They're Phillies colors. And he agreed , and I agreed they should be more Met-appropriate," Cohen said.

Cohen, who bought the team in September 2020, said he had an email exchange with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital CEO Steven J. Corwin, and they agreed to make a change going forward.

"I was working hard last night," he added, drawing laughs.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the first season in which MLB teams are allowed to sell ad spaces on their jersey patches. The Mets are one of just a handful of teams to currently have a patch sponsor. 

New York wore the red-and-white patches in Friday's 9-3 win over the Marlins. Cohen did not say when the new patches might be ready.

Check out some of the responses to the Mets' initial jersey patch design below:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
New York Mets
Miami Marlins
share
Get more from New York Mets Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Will a title make Kevin Durant the NBA's best player?
Will a title make Kevin Durant the NBA's best player?
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes