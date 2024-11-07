Major League Baseball Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw vows to 'crush rehab,' return in 2025 after 2 surgeries Published Nov. 7, 2024 8:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw is "planning to crush some rehab" in his recovery from two surgeries.

Kershaw posted on Instagram that he had foot and knee procedures on Wednesday. He thanked Drs. Kenneth Jung and Neal ElAttrache for performing the operations.

"Planning to crush some rehab and be as good as can be come next year," Kershaw posted on Thursday.

The 36-year-old Kershaw is 212-94 with a 2.50 ERA in 429 starts and three relief appearances over 17 seasons — all with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He declined a $10 million player option in favor of free agency, but he is expected to return to L.A. after vowing to do so at multiple points during and after the Dodgers' run to a 2024 World Series championship.

Kershaw was hurt for much of last season, finishing with a 2-2 record and a 4.50 ERA over seven starts. He was sidelined throughout the postseason.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

