Major League Baseball Kyle Tucker says Astros have 'best team in league,' open to long-term deal Published Feb. 19, 2024 5:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker is open to a long-term contract and says preliminary dialogue has begun.

"Personally, I think we have the best team in the league,″ Tucker said Monday as the Astros started full squad workouts. "That’s the vibe around the clubhouse. You have to have that mindset, but you still have to earn it."

José Altuve agreed two weeks ago to a contract that will pay him $125 million from 2025-29, raising the Astros' commitment to the second baseman to $151 million over the next six seasons.

Tucker has a $12 million, one-year deal and is eligible for free agency after the 2025 season. Houston faces an uncertain future with third baseman Alex Bregman, who gets $28.5 million in 2024, the final season of a $100 million, five-year contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Astros GM Dana Brown anticipates making offers.

"I’m always open to having those conversations and [talking] it through," Tucker said. "I’d rather not prolong it forever."

A two-time All-Star, the 27-year-old Tucker hit .284 last year with 29 homers, 30 stolen bases and a career-best 112 RBIs.

Bregman, who turns 30 on March 30, is also a two-time All-Star. He batted .262 with 25 homers and 98 RBIs last year.

"I expect to have the best season I’ve ever had," he said Sunday. "My body feels in incredible shape, my swing feels better than ever."

Bregman is represented by agent Scott Boras, who usually prefers that his clients test the free-agent market.

"We’re listening to everything the team has to say,″ Bregman said. "I’m letting Scott and the Astros do that together and handle that for me. So that way I can be fully focused on baseball and winning and do the things I love to do — playing ball for this great city."

"I absolutely loved every single second here,″ Bregman added. "Being able to put on this jersey is a dream come true. When it comes to a contract, I let Scott do that. That’s why I have an attorney working for me.″

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball Houston Astros

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share