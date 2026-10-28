How to Watch Rays vs. Brewers: World Series Game 5 TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Milwaukee Brewers lead the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in the World Series and can win the first title in franchise history in Game 5 on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Tampa Bay stayed alive with a 4-3 win in 12 innings in Game 4 on Tuesday, Oct. 27, ending Milwaukee's eight-game postseason winning streak. The Rays are the 11th team to force a Game 5 after trailing a best-of-seven series 3-0, and another win would send the series to Game 6 on Friday, Oct. 30, at American Family Field.

Jacob Misiorowski starts Game 5 for the Brewers, and the Rays have not named a starter. Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Brewers vs. Rays (Game 5)

When : Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET

Where : Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

TV : FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Three hits in Game 4 lifted Chandler Simpson to 6 for 16 in the series. The Rays' left fielder went 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI in the 4-3 win, and he is hitting .293 with five stolen bases this postseason.

He sees Jacob Misiorowski again after going 1 for 2 against him in Game 1, with a first-inning single and a fourth-inning strikeout. Misiorowski held hitters to a .157 average during the regular season. This is Tampa Bay's second look at him in five days.

Ben Williamson swung at the first pitch he saw in the 12th inning of Game 4. Pinch-hitting with the bases loaded and the score tied 3-3, he singled to right off Shane Drohan to score Nick Fortes. It was his first hit of the series after an 0-for-7 start, and he is 2 for 16 this postseason.

Milwaukee's bullpen held Tampa Bay scoreless from the fifth inning through the 11th, then Drohan gave up four hits without getting an out, the last one to Williamson.

Milwaukee's ace won Game 1, allowing one run on four hits over five innings in a 3-2 win. Jacob Misiorowski is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 1/3 postseason innings, and he led the majors in the regular season with a 1.80 ERA, 252 strikeouts and a 0.80 WHIP.

He sat in the bullpen during Game 4 and never got in, so he starts on four days of rest. Tampa Bay has scored 11 runs in four World Series games and is hitting .195 as a team.

Cooper Pratt put Milwaukee three outs from the title in Game 4. The rookie shortstop went 4 for 5 with a double and a solo home run off Ian Seymour that broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the 12th. He has three extra-base hits in the series, and all five of his postseason RBI have come in this World Series.

Pratt's homer was the fourth Seymour has allowed in nine postseason innings, and Tampa Bay needed seven pitchers to finish Game 4. Milwaukee's lineup has scored 21 runs against that staff in four games.

Brewers vs. Rays Odds

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