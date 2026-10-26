How to Watch Rays vs. Brewers: World Series Game 3 TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Milwaukee Brewers lead the Tampa Bay Rays 2-0 as the World Series shifts to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, for Game 3 on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.

Milwaukee won Game 1 by a 3-2 score, then took Game 2 on Saturday, 5-4, after trailing 4-0. William Contreras has driven in a run in each game and is 4 for 8 in the series.

Tampa Bay needs a win at home to get back in it. Yandy Díaz is 0 for 9 in the series, while Junior Caminero is 2 for 7. Robert Gasser is scheduled to start for Milwaukee and Freddy Peralta for Tampa Bay.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Brewers vs. Rays (Game 3)

When : Monday, October 26, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET

Where : Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

TV : FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Yandy Díaz is 0 for 9 through two games. He went hitless in Game 1, a 3-2 loss, then struck out three times in Game 2, when Tampa Bay led 4-0 and still lost 5-4. The designated hitter is the player Tampa Bay needs to find his swing, and a lineup that gets Díaz on base at Tropicana Field gives the Rays their best chance to get back in the series. Milwaukee has to keep him quiet to move one win from the title.

Junior Caminero has been the one Rays hitter reaching base regularly. He is 2 for 7 in the series, with a double and a walk in Game 1 and an RBI single in Game 2. With Díaz struggling, Caminero is the middle-of-the-order bat the Brewers will pitch around most carefully on Monday. Tampa Bay trailed in both games despite his production, so the Rays need the hitters around him to match it for Game 3 to go differently.

William Contreras has driven in a run in each game, and he is 4 for 8 in the series. He had two hits and an RBI with a walk in Game 1, then two more hits, an RBI and a stolen base in Game 2. Those were the swings that carried Milwaukee through a 3-2 win and a 5-4 comeback. The Brewers' catcher heads to St. Petersburg as the steadiest hitter in either lineup, and he keeps setting the table for the rest of the order.

Jackson Chourio is 4 for 9 through two games and has made the most of the bases he reaches. He had two hits and an RBI in Game 1, then two hits and two stolen bases in Game 2, putting himself in scoring position for the middle of the Brewers' order. The Rays have to hold him in check on the bases as much as at the plate. Milwaukee is two wins from its first World Series title, and Chourio's speed has been a big reason it's there.

Brewers vs. Rays Odds

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