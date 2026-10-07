How to Watch Dodgers vs. Braves: NLDS Game 4 TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, October 7, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET from Truist Park in Atlanta, GA, with Los Angeles leading the NLDS 2-1.

The Dodgers took Game 1 by a score of 5-3, and the Braves answered with a 3-2 win in Game 2, both at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles then won Game 3 by 3-1 in Atlanta behind seven innings and 10 strikeouts from Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Freddie Freeman has homered in both Game 2 and Game 3, and Enrique Hernández hit a two-run home run on Tuesday.

Atlanta's Michael Harris II went 3 for 5 in Game 2, and Chris Sale struck out 7 over five innings in Game 3. Tyler Mahle starts Game 4 for the Braves, and Tyler Glasnow gets the ball for the Dodgers.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Braves

When: Wednesday, October 7, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Michael Harris II is 9 for 24 with a home run and four RBI in six postseason games. He went 3 for 5 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run in Atlanta's 3-2 win in Game 2 and 1 for 4 in Game 3. In the regular season, he hit .294 with 26 home runs and 87 RBI.

Harris is 4 for 13 with a double and a triple in the NLDS, and Los Angeles won Game 3 by a 3-1 score to take a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 is at Truist Park, where he hit .293 with 12 home runs in the regular season.

Los Angeles got its first run of Game 2 from Freddie Freeman, a solo home run in the fourth inning that tied the score 1-1. He is 4 for 11 with two home runs and two walks in the series, a .364 average and a .909 slugging percentage. He posted a .909 OPS on the road in the regular season, with 26 of his 32 doubles away from Dodger Stadium.

Freeman homered again in Game 3, a 3-1 Los Angeles win, and both of his home runs in the series have come in the last two games. Freeman went 4 for 23 with one home run in six regular-season games against the Braves.

Two of Ozzie Albies' five postseason hits are home runs, including a ninth-inning shot in Game 1 of this series. He has five RBI and five walks in six games. He posted a .728 OPS at Truist Park in the regular season, compared with .644 on the road.

Albies drew a walk in each of his first five postseason games, then went 1 for 4 with a double and two strikeouts in Game 3. He went 6 for 24 with four RBI against Los Angeles in the regular season.

Max Muncy has two home runs in three games of this series, and both of his hits in eight at-bats have left the park. He went 0 for 1 with a strikeout in Game 3. He entered Game 2 off the bench in the fourth inning after Atlanta opened with left-hander Ray Kerr, then homered off right-hander Didier Fuentes in the ninth. He hit 29 home runs with an .838 OPS in the regular season, including 14 on the road.

Muncy drew 65 walks in the regular season, and he went 2 for 17 with a home run in five games against the Braves.

Dodgers vs. Braves Odds

Learn more about the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves NLDS Game 4 and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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