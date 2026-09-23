How to Watch Reds vs. Braves: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Cincinnati Reds visit the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, September 24, 2026 at 7:15 p.m. ET from Truist Park, Atlanta, GA, in the finale of their three game series.

The Atlanta Braves enter Thursday at 93-65 and first in the NL East. The Cincinnati Reds enter at 73-85 and fifth in the NL Central. Atlanta has already clinched the NL East and is 6-4 over its last 10. Tyler Mahle starts for Atlanta at 7-10 with a 3.81 ERA. Brady Singer starts for Cincinnati at 6-15 with a 5.67 ERA.

Cincinnati won the opener 4-0 on September 22 behind six scoreless innings from Brandon Williamson and Elly De La Cruz's 29th home run. Atlanta won 3-2 in 10 innings on September 23 behind 10 strikeouts from Chris Sale, Matt Olson's 41st home run, Austin Riley's 18th home run and Mauricio Dubon's walk-off single.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Reds vs. Braves

When: Thursday, September 24, 2026 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Where: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players to Watch

Ronald Acuna Jr. remains day to day after fouling a ball off his left leg on September 22 and missing the September 23 lineup. X-rays were negative and he told manager Walt Weiss he expected to return Thursday, but check the lineup before first pitch. He went 2 for 3 with a grand slam and two walks on September 19 against Houston. In September he is batting .343 with seven home runs, five doubles and 19 RBI over 70 at-bats. For the season he owns a .259 average with 20 home runs, 55 RBI and 20 stolen bases.

Cincinnati's pitching staff carries a 4.894 ERA and a 1.451 WHIP into this series, giving Acuña a clear opening to set an early tone against a rotation that has struggled to limit damage.

Atlanta's home starter brings a 7-10 record, 3.81 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 133 strikeouts in 144 innings and 10 quality starts into this matchup, lining up against a Cincinnati offense built more on power than on-base ability.

The Reds rank 30th in batting average at .229 and 30th in OBP at .306, though their 204 home runs mean Mahle's command with runners on will still matter.

Elly De La Cruz enters at .285 with 29 home runs, 76 RBI and 29 stolen bases, one homer and one steal short of a 30-30 season. He went 2 for 3 with a homer, two RBI, two walks and a stolen base in the September 22 win.

That power-speed combination matters against a Braves staff that has allowed 109 stolen bases this season, giving Cincinnati a lane to pressure a first-place club on the road.

Stewart leads Cincinnati with 32 home runs and 110 RBI while batting .266. Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 41 home runs after his tying solo shot on September 23.

That production carries extra weight for a Cincinnati lineup that ranks 27th in RBI despite sitting fourth in home runs, leaving Stewart as the player most likely to convert traffic on base into runs.

Reds vs. Braves Odds

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